Thai King Rama X’s incredible car collection: 300 luxury vehicles stored across his vast real estate empire

When it comes to royal wealth, few monarchs can match the staggering fortune of King Rama X of Thailand. With assets valued at approximately $43 billion, the Thai monarch makes other royal figures look almost modest by comparison. His extraordinary wealth dwarfs that of King Mohammed VI of Morocco, allowing him to maintain an automotive collection that would make any car enthusiast’s jaw drop.

Born as Maha Vajiralongkorn, the current Thai king ascended to the throne in 2016 following his father’s death. Along with the crown, he inherited a massive fortune that he has since grown through shrewd business investments in key sectors of Thailand’s economy.

A car collection fit for the world’s richest monarch

The Thai king’s garage houses an astonishing 300 luxury vehicles – a collection that represents automotive excellence from across different eras and manufacturers. Among his prized possessions are a 1960 Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Maybach 62, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG, a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, a Cadillac DTS, and a Rolls-Royce Silver Limousine.

These automotive treasures represent just a fraction of his overall luxury assets, which also include 38 private jets and a fleet of more than 50 boats. (Have you ever wondered where someone even parks that many vehicles? The answer: across his vast real estate holdings.)

Real estate empire provides ample storage space

Where does one store such an enormous collection of automobiles? That’s hardly a concern for Rama X, who owns approximately 17,000 properties throughout Thailand. This massive real estate portfolio, concentrated heavily in Bangkok, generates substantial rental income while providing plenty of space for his automotive treasures.

The king’s properties range from urban buildings to palatial residences, creating a real estate empire that spans the nation. These holdings, combined with his stakes in major Thai corporations in the telecommunications and energy sectors, cement his status as the world’s wealthiest royal.

Royal wealth in global perspective

To put the Thai king’s $43 billion fortune in context, King Charles III of the United Kingdom possesses wealth estimated at roughly $1.1 billion – a mere fraction of Rama X’s holdings. The Thai monarch’s immense wealth stands in stark contrast to the more modest public images cultivated by many European royal houses, including those of Spain, Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands.

The Crown Property Bureau, which manages Thailand’s royal assets, has been under Rama X’s direct control since 2017. This arrangement has significantly expanded his personal economic power beyond what his father maintained during his reign.

A lifestyle that raises eyebrows

Unlike his father, who maintained a more reserved public image, Rama X has adopted a more visible and central role in managing the crown’s affairs. His lavish lifestyle has drawn attention both within Thailand and internationally, with many young Thais questioning the monarchy’s current role in the country’s political and economic life.

The king’s military background includes training at military academies in Australia and the United Kingdom, as well as qualifications as an airplane and helicopter pilot. In his youth, he participated in counterinsurgency missions with the Royal Thai Army.

Human rights organizations have raised concerns about the concentration of economic and political power in Rama X’s hands, pointing to institutional and social imbalances this creates. The situation is made more complex by Thailand’s strict laws against criticizing the royal figure.

This creates a mixed atmosphere of respect, admiration, fear, and discontent – with some citizens calling for greater freedom of expression and a modernization of the monarchy to align with contemporary values.