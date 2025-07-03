Test drive: The Dacia Bigster 140 hp mild hybrid impresses with value and comfort

Ce que vous devez retenir Design-wise, it follows the philosophy first seen in the Duster with squared elements, bold lines, an emphasized hood, dual spoiler, and a macho feel enhanced by the grille with the brand logo and sharp lighting units.

The Dacia Bigster isn’t just another addition to the Romanian automaker’s lineup – it’s a bold statement that elevates the brand to new heights. This family-oriented SUV proves that a complete, well-rounded vehicle can enter the market with a price tag that’s not just competitive but downright challenging for established players.

A new chapter for Dacia in the American market

Dacia has evolved into a significant player in the automotive world. Their value-focused models, combined with notable quality improvements in recent years and consumers’ growing desire for practical rather than flashy vehicles, have positioned this Romanian company (backed by Renault) as a frontrunner in sales charts across multiple markets.

The upgrade of the new Duster was the first sign that Dacia wasn’t just talking about progress – they were making it happen. The Bigster confirms that they’ve become an extremely tough and highly competitive rival, not only for newcomers but also for more traditional brands.

Distinctive road presence

Externally, the new Dacia Bigster commands attention with imposing dimensions – 179.9 inches in length, 67.3 inches in height, and 71.3 inches in width (excluding mirrors). Design-wise, it follows the philosophy first seen in the Duster with squared elements, bold lines, an emphasized hood, dual spoiler, and a macho feel enhanced by the grille with the brand logo and sharp lighting units.

More observant eyes will notice that the rear handles are identical to its smaller sibling, as are the Starkle plastic protectors that wrap around wheel arches, bumpers, and side skirts, reinforcing its dynamic profile and off-road character – further emphasized by the increased ground clearance of 8.7 inches.

Regarding wheels, the first two trims feature 17-inch options, while the richer Extreme and Journey trims come with 18-inch wheels. For the first time in Dacia’s optional equipment list, we find 19-inch wheels and the option for a black roof.

Interior follows practical philosophy

The interior follows the company’s philosophy, remaining elegant with a minimal design and features that primarily aim for practicality. Materials remain hard but don’t offend the eye or touch, with good assembly suggesting they’ll stand the test of time, while small details and several (thankfully) physical buttons give the model an air of superiority.

The driver receives information from a partially customizable digital instrument panel (7 or 10 inches depending on trim), with attractive, clear graphics and comprehensive information. At the center of the dashboard sits a 10.1-inch screen that stands out for its ease of use and well-structured menu, offering wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, as well as factory navigation that works excellently.

Cabin storage compartments are impressively numerous and strategically placed, reaching 38.8 liters, with ergonomics and practicality further enhanced by the YOUCLIP system, where a total of 7 key points (5 standard and 2 optional) allow for accessory mounting, such as additional lighting, cup holders, and hooks that free up passengers’ hands.

Space for 5

The Bigster is built on the CMF-B platform, allowing for a wheelbase of 106.3 inches, offering excellent space for 4 adults, even if they exceed 5’10”, while a third person can also find room in the back seat, with only the tunnel slightly limiting legroom.

The trunk is also impressive at 24.8 cubic feet in the two-wheel drive mild hybrid version (21.6 cubic feet in the full hybrid, 19.6 cubic feet in the four-wheel drive) with a double floor, which can reach 70.7 cubic feet in two-seat configuration, while the 40/20/40 ratio of the rear seats offers greater flexibility in terms of loading options.

Equipment is satisfactory from the base model up, and depending on the trim, the model also comes with USB-C ports front and rear, automatic dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, cooled storage space, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, blind spot warning, and multi-view camera. For the first time in a company model, we find a panoramic sunroof with shade and an electric tailgate.

Mild hybrid performance

Under the hood is a 1.2-liter mild hybrid engine that delivers 140 horsepower and 169 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission with proper gearing and engagement. With power appearing from low in the rev range, thanks to the electric assistance, this 3,203-pound model moves swiftly and pleasantly, even if it sounds a bit louder under pressure, without forcing the driver to downshift to find the necessary power, and even at highway speeds, it will overtake decisively when needed.

It takes 9.8 seconds to complete the 0-62 mph sprint, with its top speed set at 112 mph. However, the Bigster’s engine won’t win you over with its “pure” performance – after all, it’s designed for a more relaxed mood – but with its fuel economy. During our time with it, we drove in mixed conditions below 32 mpg, while on a trip we easily exceeded 39 mpg.

Focus on comfort

Seated behind the wheel, the driver immediately appreciates the excellent visibility offered by the large windows all around. Even the more “compact” rear windshield doesn’t cause problems, with the rearview camera solving any issues. The steering is light, with moderate feedback but decent feel for the class, with improved resistance compared to the Duster.

The chassis sits firmly on the road, giving you the feeling that it has a tighter set-up, with the general behavior being that of an SUV with a well-controlled body, without nervousness or surprises.

Ride quality is one of the Bigster’s highlights. The French-Romanian roots are evident in the comfort, with the suspension working “progressively,” absorbing bumps and transverse irregularities with ease, without becoming sluggish, while remaining nimble for its size in the city, something that’s also due to the turning circle of 36 feet.

Open roads are butter on its bread, and it shows that it can cover endless miles with passengers reaching their destination as if they had made a journey of just a few minutes. Sturdy and straight-forward, with the engine providing the necessary power even with a full load and the complete suite of safety and assistance systems further facilitating the driver’s task, it leaves no room for complaints, except for the slightly increased aerodynamic noise observed mainly at higher speeds, though it doesn’t become annoying.

In tighter and faster sections, the Bigster artfully hides its bulk. Grip is adequate, lean is limited, and the understeer threshold comes progressively, leaving room for correction. It’s not “fun to drive,” but it’s honest, safe, and relaxing – exactly what you’d expect from a modern SUV with a family orientation.

Although our test car wasn’t equipped with an all-wheel drive system, the increased ground clearance (at 8.7 inches) and sturdy construction allow you to move with comfort and confidence on slightly more demanding dirt roads. Even on less trodden paths, it can lead you to hidden gems of nature, whether we’re talking about a quiet beach or some isolated spot in the mountains without drama, without fear, and, most importantly, without having to look for a tractor to pull you out.

The bottom line

So, is the Bigster Dacia’s next big hit? Following the philosophy of the Duster and Sandero, and with a starting price of $24,500, the Bigster has all the credentials to become Dacia’s new great success.

It offers spaciousness, modern technology, and substantial equipment, combined with a robust appearance and a level of road behavior that in no way resembles the “old” Dacias. It may not carry the prestige of more “established” European manufacturers, but it more than repays every dollar it costs and perhaps even a bit more.

Even in the full hybrid version with 155 horsepower, the price remains lower than most comparable market options, while the 5-year factory warranty or 62,000 miles adds another strong argument for those looking for an SUV without surprises and with a clear value-for-money approach.

Technical specifications

Engine: 1,199 cc gasoline, 140 hp/5,500 rpm, 169 lb-ft/2,100 rpm

Transmission: six-speed manual gearbox, to all four wheels

Performance: 9.8 sec 0-62 mph, 112 mph top speed

Fuel Economy-CO2 Emissions: 42 mpg, 122-124 g/km

Dimensions (Length/Width/Height): 179.9/71.3/67.3 inches, 106.3 inches wheelbase

Weight: 3,203 pounds

Luggage space: 24.8 cubic feet

Price: From $24,500