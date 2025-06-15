Tesla shareholders demand Elon Musk step down as stock plummets 14% in one week

Ce que vous devez retenir sales have dropped by nearly 49% in some markets, and the company has lost over $380 billion in market value this year alone.

The Tesla empire is cracking. What started as revolutionary leadership has become a shareholder nightmare, with investors now openly questioning whether Elon Musk can still steer the electric vehicle giant. The numbers don’t lie: sales have dropped by nearly 49% in some markets, and the company has lost over $380 billion in market value this year alone.

Investor revolt gains momentum

When your own shareholders start writing letters demanding change, you know things have gone south. Robyn Denholm, Tesla’s board chair, received a formal communication from major investors expressing what they called “grave concerns” about the company’s direction. The message was crystal clear: Musk needs to refocus on Tesla, or step aside.

These aren’t small-time investors throwing tantrums. We’re talking about institutional shareholders who’ve watched their investments hemorrhage value while Musk juggled multiple ventures and political commitments. The letter obtained by major financial publications paints a picture of a CEO whose attention has drifted far from the automotive business that made him famous.

Political distractions take their toll

Remember when Musk was laser-focused on making electric cars mainstream? Those days feel distant now. His role in the Department of Government Efficiency under Donald Trump created a perfect storm of controversy and distraction. Even after his public falling out with Trump, the damage was done.

The political soap opera has real consequences. Tesla owners report feeling embarrassed about their vehicle choice, and some have become targets of vandalism and boycotts. (Who would have thought buying an electric car could become a political statement?)

Sales numbers tell a brutal story

Let’s break down the carnage. In Europe, the Model Y – Tesla’s flagship SUV – saw sales crash by 51%. Here in the United States, different models experienced drops ranging from 19% to 38%. These aren’t minor corrections; they represent a fundamental shift in consumer confidence.

The competitive landscape has shifted dramatically too. Chinese automakers like BYD and newcomer Xiaomi are eating Tesla’s lunch in the world’s largest EV market. While Musk was playing politics, competitors were building better, cheaper alternatives.

The human cost of corporate chaos

Behind these statistics are real people dealing with delivery delays, customer service issues, and the awkwardness of driving a vehicle that’s become synonymous with controversy. Tesla’s once-pristine brand image has taken hit after hit.

Some Tesla owners have reported vandalism incidents, while others simply avoid mentioning their car brand in casual conversation. The company that once inspired devotion among EV enthusiasts now struggles with basic customer retention.

Wall Street loses patience

The financial markets have spoken with brutal clarity. Tesla’s stock dropped 14% in just one week, wiping out billions in shareholder value. Investment analysts who once praised Musk’s vision now openly discuss succession planning and corporate governance failures.

This isn’t just about quarterly earnings anymore. We’re witnessing a fundamental crisis of leadership at one of America’s most valuable automotive companies. The question isn’t whether Tesla can survive – it’s whether it can thrive under current management.

What comes next?

Musk has shown little inclination to address shareholder concerns directly. His social media presence remains as unpredictable as ever, while Tesla’s operational challenges mount. The company faces increasing pressure from both traditional automakers entering the EV space and agile Chinese competitors who understand their home market better than any American company ever could.

The shareholder revolt represents more than financial frustration. It signals a broader recognition that Tesla’s future depends on stable, focused leadership. Whether that means Musk refocusing his attention or stepping aside entirely remains an open question.

For now, Tesla stakeholders are left watching their investment decline while hoping for change that may never come. The electric vehicle revolution continues, but Tesla’s role in leading it grows more uncertain each day.