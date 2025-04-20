Tesla faces major Cybertruck sales hurdles as inventory piles up

The futuristic Cybertruck that once generated massive buzz is now causing significant headaches for Tesla. The electric vehicle manufacturer is struggling to sell its edgy pickup truck and, making matters worse, refuses to buy back units or accept returns from dissatisfied customers.

Despite claiming over a million pre-orders when first announced, Tesla now finds itself with approximately 2,400 unsold Cybertruck units sitting in inventory. This situation raises serious questions about the disconnect between initial enthusiasm and actual purchase follow-through for the angular stainless steel vehicle.

First quarterly decline in a decade signals bigger problems

The Cybertruck troubles come at an already challenging time for the American automaker. Tesla is about to release its first-quarter results, and expectations aren’t optimistic. For the first time in ten years, Tesla didn’t improve on the previous year’s delivery numbers – dropping from 1.81 million vehicles delivered in 2023 to 1.79 million in 2024.

This sales slump isn’t limited to the United States. In European markets, Tesla has experienced significant declines, even in EV-friendly Norway, where the company’s sales dropped by a shocking 44.4% in January and February compared to the same period last year. What makes this statistic even more alarming? During this same timeframe, Norway’s overall electric vehicle market grew by 53.4%, with EVs now representing 96% of all new cars sold in the country.

BYD takes the lead while Tesla stalls

While Tesla struggles, its main rival BYD is flourishing. The Chinese automaker delivered an impressive 4.27 million vehicles in 2024, far outpacing Tesla’s 1.79 million. BYD has now broken the 10 million mark for total “new energy vehicles” produced – a milestone that took 15 years to reach the first 5 million, but just 15 months for the next 5 million.

In pure electric vehicle sales, the gap is much narrower – BYD sold 1.76 million fully electric cars in 2024, nearly matching Tesla. But BYD’s advantage comes from its diverse lineup that includes plug-in hybrids, a market segment Tesla has avoided entirely. This strategic difference has allowed BYD to sell almost 2.5 million more vehicles than Tesla last year.

The Chinese manufacturer has also reached a financial milestone, generating over $106 billion in annual revenue. After a neck-and-neck race throughout 2024, BYD now appears to be pulling ahead in the global EV race.

Cybertruck: from hype to headache

Back to the Cybertruck – what went wrong with Tesla’s most anticipated vehicle? Various factors have contributed to its sales struggles:

Technical defects have plagued early models, creating negative word-of-mouth among potential buyers. Many customers who placed initial deposits have been waiting for the promised cheaper version, which starts at $60,990. The top-tier Foundation Series that first rolled out came with a hefty $120,000 price tag – double what many reservation holders expected to pay.

Most concerning for current owners is Tesla’s policy regarding the trucks. According to reports, the company won’t accept Cybertrucks as trade-ins for other Tesla models and refuses to buy back even defective units. This leaves early adopters in a difficult position if they’re experiencing problems or simply unhappy with their purchase.

External pressures mount

Tesla faces additional challenges beyond product issues. The company has become entangled in political controversies linked to CEO Elon Musk’s public statements and role in the current administration. Some locations have reported vandalism targeting Tesla facilities, including a March incident where Molotov cocktails damaged five vehicles at a Las Vegas Collision Center.

Trade tensions have forced Tesla to stop selling its Model S and Model X in China, further restricting its global market presence. With Chinese tariffs rising and domestic sales falling, Tesla’s position as EV market leader appears increasingly vulnerable.

What’s next for the electric pickup?

For a vehicle that generated so much initial interest, the Cybertruck’s current situation represents a significant disconnect between hype and market reality. Have you been following the Cybertruck saga? The unique design that turned heads when revealed in 2019 may have limited its mass-market appeal.

Tesla now faces tough decisions about how to move its accumulated inventory while rebuilding consumer confidence in the product. The company that revolutionized the automotive industry with the Model S and Model 3 now finds itself at a crossroads with its most polarizing vehicle yet.

As traditional automakers rapidly expand their electric offerings and new competitors emerge, Tesla’s ability to overcome these Cybertruck challenges may define its next chapter in the increasingly competitive electric vehicle landscape.