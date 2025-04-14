Tesla acknowledges design misstep with humor that backfires

In what appears to be an attempt at self-deprecating humor, Tesla has made light of one of its most criticized design decisions – the replacement of traditional turn signal stalks with buttons on the steering wheel. The electric vehicle giant parodied a recent Time magazine cover about the resurrection of an extinct species, but the joke fell flat with many Tesla owners and automotive enthusiasts.

The American automaker has been jumping from one controversy to another since the beginning of the year. In this latest episode, Tesla took inspiration from Time magazine’s cover featuring the discovery of a dire wolf 12,500 years after the species was thought to have vanished from Earth.

The original Time magazine cover that sparked Tesla’s parody

The Time cover that caught Tesla’s attention featured an image of a dire wolf with the word “Extinct” crossed out. The caption read: “This is Remus. A dire wolf. The first in 10,000 years. The concept of endangered species may have changed forever.”

This creative concept quickly gained traction among brands looking to say goodbye to discontinued products or introduce new ones. Many companies successfully adapted the theme – Tesla was not one of them.

When automotive humor misses the turn signal

The electric car manufacturer attempted to playfully acknowledge one of its most criticized design choices by comparing it to the resurrection of an extinct species. On its official X (formerly Twitter) account, Tesla posted an adapted version of the Time cover featuring a turn signal stalk.

Their caption read: “This is a turn signal stalk. A directional indicator. It came back to life in the new Tesla Model Y after its rumored disappearance.”

What was likely intended as a lighthearted acknowledgment of customer feedback instead reignited frustration among drivers who had struggled with the button-based turn signals on certain Tesla models.

A design choice that confused drivers

The last generation of the Tesla Model S and Model X were the first vehicles to incorporate this aesthetic update. While other luxury automakers like Ferrari had previously moved away from traditional turn signal stalks, Tesla’s change was more widely publicized due to CEO Elon Musk’s prominent public profile.

The decision to relocate turn signals to buttons on the steering wheel proved less intuitive than the traditional stalk system. Many drivers found the change disorienting, especially when turning the steering wheel – using the rotary button became quite challenging during actual driving maneuvers.

(Ever tried to hit a tiny button while making a sharp left turn? Not exactly what you’d call user-friendly design.)

Return to traditional design in the Model Y

In what appears to be a response to customer feedback, the new Tesla Model Y has reintroduced the traditional turn signal stalk. This design reversal suggests that even the most innovative companies sometimes need to recognize when novel approaches don’t improve the driving experience.

The attempted humor around this design reversal highlights an interesting aspect of Tesla’s corporate culture – a willingness to acknowledge mistakes, albeit with a joking tone that didn’t land well with all customers.

Customer reactions and brand perception

The social media post attracted numerous comments from Tesla owners and automotive enthusiasts. Many expressed relief about the return of conventional turn signals, while others questioned why the company would draw attention to what was widely regarded as a design misstep.

Have you ever driven a vehicle where basic functions were redesigned in ways that made them less intuitive? It’s like trying to reinvent the wheel – sometimes the traditional approach exists for a good reason.

This incident represents just one of several challenges Tesla has faced in recent months as it navigates the complex balance between innovation and usability in vehicle design. While the company continues to push boundaries in electric vehicle technology, this turn signal controversy reminds us that even small interface changes can have a big impact on driver experience.

The automotive industry watches closely as Tesla learns these lessons in real-time, with customers providing immediate feedback through social media channels. For now, drivers of the new Model Y can enjoy the return of a familiar feature – the humble turn signal stalk – proving that sometimes the best innovation is knowing when to stick with what works.