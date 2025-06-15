Tennis legend admits he’s “scared of speed” after giving official start to world’s most famous endurance race

Ce que vous devez retenir Instead, the Swiss tennis icon had the honor of waving the checkered flag to officially start the 24 Hours of Le Mans, uttering those immortal words.

I like driving, but at this level it’s completely different, and I have huge respect for the drivers because of that.

During his Le Mans appearance, he cruised down the main straight in a street-legal Mercedes, waving to the crowd.

When Roger Federer stepped onto the legendary Circuit de la Sarthe last Saturday afternoon, he wasn’t there to serve aces or hit backhand winners. Instead, the Swiss tennis icon had the honor of waving the checkered flag to officially start the 24 Hours of Le Mans, uttering those immortal words: “Drivers, start your engines!”

The sight of Federer at this motorsport cathedral wasn’t exactly random. Since hanging up his racket in 2022, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has maintained his status as one of sports’ most recognizable faces. His role as a Rolex ambassador made perfect sense too, given the Swiss watchmaker’s deep ties to the French endurance classic.

A tradition steeped in sporting royalty

The Le Mans starting ceremony has become one of racing’s most prestigious moments. Over the years, this honor has been bestowed upon an impressive roster of global icons. From Hollywood stars to sporting legends, each brings their own flavor to this time-honored tradition.

What made this year’s ceremony even more special was the sheer scale of competition. With 21 Hypercars from manufacturers like Ferrari, Porsche, Toyota, and Aston Martin battling for overall victory, the stakes couldn’t have been higher. More than 300,000 spectators packed the grandstands (that’s roughly the population of Pittsburgh), while millions more tuned in worldwide.

“Being here is really exciting and I can truly enjoy the atmosphere,” Federer shared with reporters after the ceremony. “It’s been very emotional, and honestly exhausting. It’s an honor to see these drivers and the passionate fans of this sport.”

Speed demons and comfort zones

Now here’s where things get interesting. You might think that after retiring from professional tennis, a competitor like Federer would be tempted to try his hand at endurance racing. After all, plenty of retired athletes have made the transition to motorsport.

Take former cyclists or soccer players who’ve tackled Le Mans in the past. The adrenaline rush, the competition, the technical challenge – it seems like a natural fit for someone used to performing under pressure, right?

Well, not exactly. When asked about potentially competing in Le Mans racing or other motorsport events, Federer was refreshingly honest: “I’m really scared of speed. I like driving, but at this level it’s completely different, and I have huge respect for the drivers because of that.”

The 43-year-old (coincidentally the same age as Fernando Alonso, who’s still racing at the highest level) continued: “I don’t see myself starting to drive like this. I only drive for fun.”

A Mercedes man through and through

Speaking of driving for fun, Federer certainly does it in style. His garage reads like a Mercedes-Benz catalog – and we’re talking serious hardware here. From the sleek CLS 450 4MATIC Coupe to the electric EQS sedan, his collection spans both performance and luxury.

The crown jewel? His Mercedes-AMG SLS with those iconic gullwing doors. That’s a car that originally retailed for around $180,000 and can hit 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. Yet even with that kind of power sitting in his driveway, Federer maintains his preference for leisurely drives over competitive racing.

During his Le Mans appearance, he cruised down the main straight in a street-legal Mercedes, waving to the crowd. It was a perfect metaphor for his approach to automobiles – stylish, refined, but always within his comfort zone.

From Center Court to racing paddocks

This isn’t Federer’s first rodeo in the motorsport world. He’s been spotted at several Formula 1 races over the years, including the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Miami Grand Prix. At these events, he’s always shown support for Mercedes’ F1 team (naturally), though he’s acknowledged the dominance of drivers like Max Verstappen.

At Le Mans, cameras caught him chatting with motorcycle legend Valentino Rossi and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. These interactions highlight how the worlds of different motorsport disciplines often intersect, creating a fascinating web of relationships and mutual respect.

What’s particularly striking about Federer’s stance is his self-awareness. In an era where celebrities often push boundaries for publicity or personal challenge, his honest admission about speed phobia feels refreshingly authentic. He knows his limits and respects the incredible skill required for professional racing.

Maybe that’s the real lesson here. Sometimes the smartest move isn’t pushing into uncharted territory, but recognizing what you do best and sticking with it. Federer conquered tennis courts worldwide for over two decades. Now? He’s content being a passionate observer of other sports, contributing his star power to events like Le Mans while keeping his feet firmly planted on safer ground.

And honestly, can you blame him? When you’ve already achieved sporting immortality with a tennis racket, why risk it all behind the wheel of a 200-mph prototype?