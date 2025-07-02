Suzuki’s free summer vehicle check: Drive safe and worry-free this vacation season

Ce que vous devez retenir Suzuki announces the start of its free vehicle inspection program, the “Drive ‘N Smile Summer Edition 2025” – a perfect opportunity for owners to ensure their rides are ready for those long summer road trips.

Suzuki announces the start of its free vehicle inspection program, the “Drive ‘N Smile Summer Edition 2025” – a perfect opportunity for owners to ensure their rides are ready for those long summer road trips.

From July 1 through August 31, 2025, all Suzuki vehicle owners can benefit from a comprehensive 12-point summer technical inspection, completely free of charge. The inspections will be conducted by Suzuki’s network of certified technicians who know these vehicles inside and out.

What’s included in the free 12-point inspection?

The thorough inspection covers all the critical vehicle systems that need attention before hitting the road for summer adventures:

• Fluid level checks: engine oil, coolant, brake fluid, washer fluid, and power steering fluid (where applicable)

• Air filter and cabin filter (A/C) inspection

• Visual inspection of cooling system components for wear/leaks (radiator, hoses, pipes)

• Visual check of steering and suspension components

• Exhaust system component inspection

• Transmission system leak check (gearbox, differentials)

• Brake disc/pad/shoe wear inspection

• Air conditioning system performance test

• Battery condition and performance evaluation

• Lighting system check (lights, turn signals, headlights) and wiper inspection

• Tire condition and pressure check, including the spare

• Electronic systems diagnostic scan

Upon completion, participants receive a detailed form documenting all checked points along with any recommendations for suggested maintenance. (Ever gotten that peace of mind feeling after knowing your car is in top shape? That’s exactly what Suzuki aims to provide.)

Extra summer perks for Suzuki owners

Beyond the free inspection, Suzuki is offering additional benefits for those who visit their authorized service network:

• A/C sanitization and check for just $32

• 20% discount on Suzuki genuine cabin filters

• 20% off all genuine Suzuki accessories

• 20% discount on Suzuki lifestyle products

Why regular summer vehicle checks matter

Summer driving presents unique challenges for vehicles. High temperatures can affect your car’s cooling system, battery life, and tire pressure. Long road trips put extra strain on brakes and suspension components. A preventive inspection helps identify small issues before they turn into major problems or roadside emergencies.

For many families, summer road trips are annual traditions. Having your Suzuki checked by factory-trained technicians means you can focus on making memories rather than worrying about unexpected breakdowns. The timing of this program – right at the start of vacation season – gives owners plenty of opportunity to schedule their free inspection before heading out.

Have you checked your vehicle’s maintenance status lately? With rising temperatures and vacation plans on the horizon, this free service comes at the perfect time for Suzuki owners. Whether you drive a Swift, Vitara, or any other model, regardless of age, your vehicle qualifies for this complimentary check.

The value of manufacturer-specific expertise

While general auto shops can perform basic maintenance, there’s added value in having your Suzuki inspected by technicians who specialize in the brand. These certified professionals are trained to spot model-specific issues and use genuine diagnostic equipment calibrated for Suzuki vehicles.

This program represents Suzuki’s commitment to customer care and vehicle longevity. Regular maintenance not only improves safety and reliability but can also help maintain resale value – something every car owner should consider.

So if you’re a Suzuki owner planning summer travels or simply want to ensure your vehicle is in optimal condition, this free inspection program offers significant value and convenience. After all, prevention is always better than roadside repairs.