Suzuki Jimny joins police force: Australia’s new community patrol vehicle

By choosing a vehicle that’s more approachable than intimidating, the NSW Police have found a unique way to make themselves more accessible while maintaining their ability to reach every corner of their jurisdiction.

The New South Wales Police in Australia has added an unexpected member to its Crime Prevention Unit fleet – a Suzuki Jimny 4×4. This small but mighty off-roader, nicknamed “Sergeant Jim,” proves you don’t need massive V8 engines or turbochargers to have a valuable partner on (or off) the road.

A different kind of police vehicle

Unlike the BMW 5 Series, Kia Stinger, and VW Passat vehicles used by NSW Police for high-speed pursuits, the Jimny serves a completely different purpose. Its main mission? To strengthen connections between police officers and the local community.

The choice of this Japanese 4×4 wasn’t random. Its small, friendly, and approachable design makes it perfect for breaking down barriers between police and citizens – especially children. The vehicle was donated directly by Suzuki Australia at no cost to the Lake Macquarie community, located about 90 miles north of Sydney.

Building bridges with a unique approach

“Sergeant Jim’s distinctive wrap will hopefully spark conversations and make citizens – especially young people – feel more comfortable approaching local police,” said Inspector Tracy Chapman (who, as she humorously clarified, has no relation to the famous singer).

This four-door Jimny is powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing around 101 horsepower and 96 lb-ft of torque. The power reaches the wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. Nobody expects the Jimny to impress with its on-road performance stats – that’s simply not what it was built for.

Off-road capabilities that surprise

Where the Jimny truly excels is off-road. With its classic 4WD system, low-range gearing, and excellent geometry for off-road adventures, this little SUV can reach places where many larger and more powerful vehicles would struggle. And that’s exactly the message it conveys: size and power aren’t always everything – not for cars, and not for police work.

The vehicle will patrol the Lake Macquarie area, one of New South Wales’ largest regional communities. Its presence is expected to make police officers more approachable while still providing capable transportation in various terrains.

(I’ve seen these little Jimnys tackle some seriously gnarly trails that would make owners of vehicles three times their price nervous – they’re like mountain goats with wheels!)

This innovative approach to community policing shows how thoughtful vehicle selection can help law enforcement connect with the people they serve. By choosing a vehicle that’s more approachable than intimidating, the NSW Police have found a unique way to make themselves more accessible while maintaining their ability to reach every corner of their jurisdiction.

Would you be more likely to chat with an officer if they pulled up in a cute Jimny rather than a traditional police cruiser? For many in the Lake Macquarie area, the answer might just be yes.