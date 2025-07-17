Stellantis extends warranty to 10 years or 150,000 miles for 1.5 BlueHDi engines with camshaft chain issues

Ce que vous devez retenir The good news is that under the new warranty program, Stellantis will cover 100% of both parts and labor costs for affected vehicles, with the program active from mid-July 2023.

Stellantis has taken decisive action regarding the reliability problems affecting its 1.5 BlueHDi diesel engines, specifically addressing the infamous camshaft chain defect that has plagued many vehicles. The automotive giant is now offering an extended warranty of 10 years or 150,000 miles to cover repairs related to this specific issue.

What exactly is wrong with these engines?

The defect, now officially acknowledged by Stellantis, involves the chain that drives both camshafts in the cylinder head. The original chain measures only 7mm in thickness, which has proven too thin to withstand years of use and the wear resulting from accumulating mileage.

When this undersized chain breaks (and many do), the valves fail to return to their proper positions, causing the pistons to crush them inside the combustion chamber. As you might guess, this results in a catastrophic engine failure that’s extremely expensive to fix—often requiring complete engine replacement.

Affected vehicles typically exhibit a distinctive noise, particularly during cold starts, which indicates the chain is not in optimal condition. (I’ve heard this described as sounding like marbles in a coffee can—not something you want to hear from your engine!)

The repair solution and its cost

Stellantis has developed an original replacement kit featuring an upgraded 8mm chain, new camshafts, and a modified cylinder head cover to accommodate these components. Before this warranty extension, owners faced a difficult decision: pay over $1,000 plus labor for the preventive kit installation or risk catastrophic engine failure.

The good news is that under the new warranty program, Stellantis will cover 100% of both parts and labor costs for affected vehicles, with the program active from mid-July 2023.

Which vehicles are affected?

All Stellantis models equipped with the 1.5 diesel engines manufactured between October 2017 and January 2023 are affected by this issue. Vehicles produced after this period don’t have this defect as the company fixed the problem in later productions.

The affected models include numerous vehicles across the Stellantis brands:

Peugeot: 208, 308/308 SW, 508, 2008, 3008, 5008, Rifter, Partner, and Expert models

Citroën: Berlingo, C-Elysée, C3, C3 Aircross, C4, C4 X, C4 Spacetourer, Grand C4 Spacetourer, C4 Cactus, and Jumpy

Opel/Vauxhall: Combo, Corsa, Crossland, Grandland, and Vivaro

Fiat: Doblò

Several Ford models also use this engine: Focus, Kuga, and Transit Connect

Even the Toyota Proace City Verso is affected due to Toyota’s partnership with Stellantis

Retroactive reimbursement available

In a move that shows Stellantis taking full responsibility for the issue, the company has also activated a retroactive reimbursement program. Customers who have already paid for repairs related to the camshaft chain failure can request reimbursement through an online platform.

The special coverage applies to repairs performed between January 1, 2023, and June 30, 2025, provided that vehicle maintenance and diagnosis followed the guidelines recommended by the respective brand.

To qualify for this special warranty, Stellantis requires that the vehicle has undergone maintenance by any automotive professional according to manufacturer recommendations. In case of an incident, diagnosis and repair must be performed at an authorized network center.

Stellantis has also noted that, as part of this initiative, they are providing customers of used vehicles from the authorized Spoticar and Stellantis network with a Check+ certificate informing them that they will benefit from the same special coverage as new vehicle customers.

For owners of these affected vehicles, this warranty extension represents significant peace of mind for what could otherwise be a very costly repair down the road.