Skoda Octavia goes electric: The next generation will stun car lovers with hybrid and EV options

Skoda is preparing to make a bold statement at the upcoming Munich Auto Show this September, where it will unveil a prototype that previews the next generation Octavia estate. According to inside sources, this reveal might just be the most exciting news for station wagon enthusiasts this year.

A design evolution that stays true to its roots

Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer has revealed that the prototype represents a “further step” in the company’s design philosophy while remaining “clearly recognizable as a Skoda.” The concept will evolve the “Modern Solid” design language established with the Elroq, featuring a glossy black “Tech Deck” grille that houses sensors for driver assistance systems, along with muscular body surfaces.

This fresh approach to styling doesn’t abandon what makes a Skoda recognizable, but rather pushes the brand forward while maintaining its identity. (I’ve always appreciated how Skoda manages to evolve without losing its character—something many brands struggle with.)

Revolutionary platform technology

Under the surface, the Munich prototype will likely be based on the Volkswagen Group’s upcoming SSP (Scalable Systems Platform). This platform is designed for the next generation of electric vehicles, succeeding the current MEB architecture used in models like the VW ID.3 and Cupra Tavascan.

While the MEB platform wasn’t ideal for lower sedan and station wagon models (being more suited to crossovers and SUVs), the SSP platform can be applied to any body style. This flexibility allows Skoda to maintain the Octavia’s beloved wagon form while going electric.

The SSP platform also brings next-generation autonomous driving features that are extremely attractive for Skoda. Additionally, it will help with design challenges as it likely offers “cell-to-body” construction, where the battery becomes part of the vehicle’s structure—solving the height limitations that plagued electric sedans with batteries mounted in the floor.

Market strategy: Covering all bases

The production version following this electric prototype isn’t expected before 2027. Yet Zellmer has hinted that the electric station wagon will likely be sold alongside the current internal combustion engine Octavia models.

“There’s enough volume in the market to have two cars in parallel. Everything depends on customer sentiment, especially in the fleet market. We’ll keep all roads open,” Zellmer stated.

Skoda will also launch a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the Octavia, which is already offered in the larger Superb and Kodiaq models with more than 62 miles of pure electric range.

Zellmer confirms the plug-in hybrid version planning for the Octavia, explaining that “for Europe, the plug-in hybrid system is the way we need to go until we fully transition to battery electric vehicles.”

Long-term commitment to multiple powertrains

In a surprising move, Zellmer also confirmed that the refresh of the Fabia, Scala, and Kamiq models, which will update them to comply with Euro 7 emissions regulations, will keep them on sale “beyond 2030.”

This reverses a previous decision to phase them out and replace them with the new all-electric Epiq, Skoda’s entry-level electric vehicle expected next year.

Another new Skoda electric vehicle expected in 2026 is the production version of the seven-seat Vision 7S concept, which will be the brand’s new “flagship.” Internally referred to as the “Space BEV” due to its interior space, this model represents Skoda’s ambitions in the larger EV segment.

Skoda’s key role in combustion engine development

It’s worth noting that Skoda plays a pivotal role in the VW Group for the development of internal combustion engines and the MQB architecture. No end date has been set for the evolution of this architecture, as this decision will depend on how CO2 emissions legislation evolves.

Skoda’s contribution to research and development is of key importance for the renewal and extension of the life of internal combustion engine cars from the German Group, such as the Octavia, VW Golf, and Audi A3.

For American consumers looking at European imports, these developments signal that the next-generation Octavia will offer a diverse range of powertrain options to suit various needs and preferences—from traditional gasoline engines to plug-in hybrids and fully electric versions. The pricing for US markets hasn’t been announced, but expect the electric version to start around $35,000 when it eventually arrives on American shores.