Saudi Arabian GP 2025: Speed, lights and walls await F1 teams at the lightning-fast Jeddah circuit

Don’t miss the fifth round of the 2025 Formula 1 season this weekend as the championship heads to one of the fastest and most challenging tracks on the calendar. Just days after the Bahrain Grand Prix, teams and drivers face the daunting Jeddah Corniche Circuit under the lights.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix offers a completely different challenge from previous rounds, with its high-speed layout promising both thrilling action and a fierce battle for victory. This night race, with its proximity to walls and complex corners, tests drivers to their absolute limits.

McLaren’s momentum against Red Bull’s dominance

Following Oscar Piastri’s second victory of the season in Bahrain, which propelled the Australian to the top of the championship standings, McLaren arrives in Saudi Arabia with significant momentum. McLaren drivers have claimed three of the four races held so far this season, with Max Verstappen securing the other win.

Jeddah has hosted the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix since 2021, when it made an epic entry into the F1 calendar. That inaugural race featured a spectacular battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, ending with Hamilton’s victory and setting up a dramatic season finale with both drivers tied on points.

Since that first edition, Red Bull has maintained a perfect record at this track, with Verstappen winning in 2022 and 2024, while Sergio Perez took the victory in 2023. Given Red Bull’s recent performance issues and McLaren’s impressive speed, it’s looking unlikely that the energy drink team will continue their winning streak… although (as we always remind ourselves) it would be foolish to count out Max Verstappen.

The Jeddah track: Where speed meets danger

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit stands out as one of the most demanding tracks in Formula 1. With an average speed approaching 155 mph and top speeds exceeding 205 mph, this street circuit combines blistering pace with the constant threat of concrete barriers.

What makes Jeddah truly unique is this combination of extreme speed and confined space. The circuit features a series of flowing, high-speed corners where drivers must thread the needle with absolute precision. A single error doesn’t mean running wide onto asphalt runoff areas – it means hitting a wall. This high-risk, high-reward nature of the track creates a thrilling spectacle for fans and a nerve-wracking experience for teams.

Like Bahrain, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place at night under artificial lighting, which helps reduce the temperatures slightly. Even so, the forecast calls for temperatures around 82°F during Sunday night’s race. And as you might expect in the desert, there’s zero chance of rain affecting the proceedings.

Spanish drivers’ prospects

For the Spanish drivers on the grid, Saudi Arabia presents new opportunities after mixed results in Bahrain.

Fernando Alonso, who finished 15th in Bahrain where his car struggled for pace, might find the characteristics of Jeddah more suited to his Aston Martin. The different track layout could put him back in contention for points.

Carlos Sainz, who retired from the last race following contact with Yuki Tsunoda, should also be fighting for a top-10 finish. It’s worth noting that the Williams team has been regular points contenders since the start of the season, adding another element to the midfield battle.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix schedule (Eastern Time)

Friday, April 18, 2025

Free Practice 1: 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM ET

Free Practice 2: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Free Practice 3: 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM ET

Qualifying: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 20, 2025

Race: 12:00 PM ET

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the US

Formula 1 broadcasts in the United States are handled by ESPN networks, with comprehensive coverage available across their platforms. The main race on Sunday will be broadcast on ESPN, while practice sessions and qualifying are typically shown on ESPN2 or ESPN+.

For those without cable, several streaming options provide access to F1 races:

F1 TV Pro offers the most complete experience for dedicated fans, with live streams of every session, onboard cameras from all 20 drivers, and exclusive content. Annual subscriptions cost $79.99, or you can pay $9.99 monthly.

Other options include live TV streaming services that carry ESPN channels, such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling TV, with monthly fees ranging from $40 to $75 depending on the package.

The broadcast team brings expertise from various backgrounds, including former drivers and engineers who provide technical insights and analysis throughout the race weekend.

Don’t miss what promises to be an electrifying weekend of Formula 1 action as the world’s best drivers tackle one of the most intimidating circuits on the calendar. Will McLaren continue their winning ways, or can Verstappen and Red Bull reassert their authority at a track where they’ve never been beaten?