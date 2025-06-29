Sarakakis Group requests extension for bus transportation tender in Athens

Ce que vous devez retenir The Sarakakis Group has submitted a formal request to extend the deadline for the public consultation on a major bus transportation tender in the Attica region.

Maria Weivert, Public Sector Tenders Supervisor for the Sarakakis Group, highlighted that the original deadline provided insufficient time for proper preparation of proposals. “The interval between becoming aware of the consultation and the submission deadline is extremely limiting,” she noted in her statement.

Why more time is needed for the bus tender

The request specifically asks for a 10-day extension to allow companies adequate time to prepare their technical proposals. The Sarakakis Group emphasized that the complexity of the tender requires consultation with various international manufacturers and partner companies.

“The complexity of this competition should be taken into account,” the request stated. “This consultation involves both transportation service provision and meeting specific technical specifications for the vehicles.”

The tender represents a significant opportunity in the public transportation sector, potentially worth millions of dollars over its decade-long term. (For context, similar contracts in U.S. metropolitan areas often range from $50-100 million depending on fleet size and service requirements.)

Technical challenges facing bidders

Companies participating in the tender face multiple hurdles beyond just the tight timeline. They must address:

– Detailed technical specifications for urban buses

– Operational logistics for passenger transportation

– Long-term maintenance planning for a 10-year service period

– Coordination with international manufacturers for vehicle supply

The Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) has reviewed the request and decided to extend the consultation period until June 30, 2025, giving bidders additional time to prepare their proposals.

Market implications of the tender extension

This extension might reshape the competitive landscape for the tender. With more preparation time, companies can develop more thorough proposals and potentially introduce innovative transportation solutions to Athens’ urban mobility challenges.

The 10-year contract duration makes this tender especially significant for fleet modernization and the potential introduction of alternative fuel vehicles into Athens’ public transportation system.

Have you ever wondered how these large-scale transportation contracts impact your daily commute? The winning bidder will shape the quality, reliability, and environmental impact of bus transportation across the Attica region for the next decade.

The Sarakakis Group’s request emphasized that an extension would “ensure broader participation to the benefit of the Service” – suggesting that more competitive bids would ultimately result in better public transportation options for Athens residents.