Russell’s new hypercar marvel: The Mercedes-AMG One packs F1 technology and 1,000+ horsepower

Formula 1 star Russell just added a jaw-dropping machine to his collection – the Mercedes-AMG One. This isn’t just any hypercar. We’re talking about the fastest production vehicle ever to lap the legendary Nürburgring, with a price tag approaching $3 million. What makes it so special? Let’s dive into this automotive masterpiece that brings F1 technology to the streets.

The British racing driver recently showed off his new prized possession on the streets of Monaco and shared his excitement online. “The car of my dreams!!!” he wrote. “It’s an honor to own this car. It’s been my dream since joining the team in 2017.”

F1 technology in a street-legal package

This automotive marvel was first unveiled in 2017, and it’s not just a pretty face. The Mercedes-AMG One actually uses technology developed directly for Formula 1 racing. At its heart sits a modified version of the actual F1 V6 Turbo engine – the same powerplant that dominated the racing world between 2014 and 2020.

But that’s just the start. This internal combustion engine produces 670 horsepower on its own, but when combined with four electric motors, the total output reaches an astonishing 1,063 horsepower. The hybrid plug-in e-Performance system is backed by an 8.4 kWh battery that provides about 11 miles of all-electric range.

The performance figures? They’ll make your head spin. The AMG One accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds and hits 124 mph in just 7 seconds. (Ever tried to count to seven really fast while sprinting? That’s roughly how quickly this car goes from standstill to highway-illegal speeds.)

A short-lived heart

Here’s something interesting about this hypercar – the engine is designed to last “only” around 31,000 miles. After that distance, owners need to return to the factory for a complete rebuild of the unit. But let’s be honest, most of these cars will spend more time being admired than actually driven.

Design that screams speed

The Mercedes-AMG One looks as fast as it drives. With its dihedral doors, massive rear wing, and aggressive stance, there’s no mistaking its intentions. Russell’s specific unit comes in an elegant dark blue and features his racing number, 63, on various parts of the interior and exterior.

Even the license plate has been customized with “063G” to show who the proud owner is. Russell has already been spotted driving this beast through Monaco and has shared images of it online.

Exclusivity at its finest

If you’re thinking about getting one for yourself, I have bad news – all 275 units of this limited production run have already been claimed. The base price starts around $2.7 million before taxes, and that’s before any personalization options that can push the final bill close to $3 million.

Russell isn’t the only F1 driver to own this automotive gem. Several current and former racers are among the exclusive client list, along with celebrities from other industries. They all share one thing – a passion for the most exceptional and powerful cars on the planet.

The ultimate bragging right

The Mercedes-AMG One holds the title of the fastest production car around the Nürburgring Nordschleife – one of the most challenging racing circuits in the world. This achievement alone places it in a league of its own.

Russell summed up his new acquisition perfectly: “It’s crazy that it has a modified version of our 2015 F1 engine, the first F1 car I drove. What a beast!”

For most of us, this hypercar will remain a dream we can only admire from afar. But for those lucky 275 owners, they’ve secured a piece of automotive history – a road car with the heart of a championship-winning Formula 1 racer.

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to drive a car with Formula 1 technology? What would you do with 1,063 horsepower under your right foot? Let us know in the comments!