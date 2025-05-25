Rumor mill: Alfa Romeo might steal BMW’s thunder with a jaw-dropping new coupe

Sports car enthusiasts have been waiting for Alfa Romeo to deliver something truly special. The wait might soon be over, as rumors suggest the Italian brand is considering a new coupe that could use the STLA Large platform – the same architecture underpinning the new Dodge Charger.

A history of broken promises

The last decade hasn’t been kind to Alfa Romeo fans looking for genuine sports cars. The Italian automaker (affectionately known as “Biscione” by its devoted followers) has left many promises unfulfilled, with exciting projects often vanishing before reaching production.

Remember the Fiat 124 Spider? That sleek roadster was initially planned as an Alfa Romeo model. Then there’s the 4C – a carbon-fiber sports car that saw fewer than 10,000 units built during its production run. Talk about exclusive! (I still get goosebumps when I see one on American roads – they’re rarer than four-leaf clovers around here.)

What really broke enthusiasts’ hearts was the announced revival of the iconic GTV and 8C models that were eventually scrapped. These cancellations left a gaping hole in Alfa’s performance lineup that hasn’t been properly filled since.

The ultra-exclusive 33 Stradale isn’t enough

While the stunning 33 Stradale technically exists, it’s hardly a solution for most Alfa Romeo fans. This hand-built supercar, crafted by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, was limited to just 33 examples worldwide with a price tag approaching $2.5 million.

Let’s be real – that’s not exactly an accessible option for the average sports car buyer dreaming of Italian performance. Even devoted Alfisti with deep pockets struggled to secure an allocation.

A more attainable performance model

The good news? Alfa Romeo hasn’t given up on the idea of creating a sports vehicle that everyday enthusiasts can actually buy. Recent statements from the brand’s marketing team reveal a strong desire to offer a fast model at a reasonable price point.

But there’s a catch. Before diving into new performance models, Alfa Romeo must first secure its market position. Unlike giants such as Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche, the Italian brand operates on a much smaller scale with limited resources.

Right now, priority goes to developing the next generations of the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV – the bread-and-butter models that keep the lights on at Alfa headquarters.

What might a new Alfa Romeo coupe look like?

Once those core models are secured, we might see an exciting coupe designed to challenge the BMW M4 and Mercedes-Benz CLE 53 AMG. Could this be a modern reinterpretation of the legendary GTV?

The use of the STLA Large platform makes perfect sense from a business perspective. This architecture is designed to accommodate various powertrain options, including high-performance electric and hybrid systems.

With Dodge already showing what’s possible with this platform in the new Charger, Alfa Romeo could leverage the same foundations while injecting that distinctive Italian flair and handling finesse. (And let’s hope they bring that magical Alfa Romeo exhaust note that makes every car enthusiast weak at the knees!)

A waiting game

For now, Alfa Romeo fans will need to exercise patience. The development of such a model would likely take several years even after getting the green light.

Do you think Alfa Romeo should prioritize a new coupe? Would you pick an Alfa sports car over the established German rivals? The sports coupe market might be shrinking, but a gorgeous Italian two-door with the right performance credentials could still find plenty of eager buyers in America.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that this time, the rumors materialize into something we can actually drive.