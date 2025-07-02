Royal luxury: How King Rama X of Thailand outshines Morocco’s monarch with his 300-car collection

Ce que vous devez retenir His garage houses automotive treasures like a 1960 Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Maybach 62, a Mercedes S-Class AMG, a Mercedes V-Class, a Cadillac DTS, and a Rolls-Royce Silver Limousine.

When it comes to royal wealth, few monarchs can match the staggering fortune of King Rama X of Thailand. With assets valued at approximately $43 billion, this monarch has built an automotive collection that would make any car enthusiast green with envy.

The richest monarch in the world

Born as Maha Vajiralongkorn, King Rama X ascended to the throne in 2016 following the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej. His inheritance included a massive fortune of $43 billion, instantly making him the world’s wealthiest royal figure—far surpassing the wealth of King Mohamed VI of Morocco.

While much of his wealth comes from inheritance, the Thai sovereign has shown remarkable business acumen, strategically investing in key sectors of the national economy. This financial prowess has allowed him to expand his already substantial fortune to levels that stand in stark contrast to some of the poorer regions of Thailand.

A car collection fit for automotive royalty

Car lovers might find themselves dreaming about the king’s extraordinary collection of 300 luxury vehicles. His garage houses automotive treasures like a 1960 Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Maybach 62, a Mercedes S-Class AMG, a Mercedes V-Class, a Cadillac DTS, and a Rolls-Royce Silver Limousine.

Just imagine having to decide which of these masterpieces to drive each morning! (And having staff to keep them all maintained and ready to go at a moment’s notice.)

Beyond cars: An empire of properties

The Thai monarch’s wealth extends far beyond his automotive passion. He owns an astonishing 17,000 properties, many concentrated in Bangkok, generating substantial rental income. His personal collection also includes 38 private jets and a fleet of over 50 boats.

The king also holds significant shares in influential Thai companies, across sectors like telecommunications and energy. Since 2017, his financial power has grown even more as he gained direct control over the Crown Property Bureau, the organization that manages the monarchy’s assets in Thailand.

A lifestyle that raises eyebrows

Despite receiving a royal education—including military training in Australia and the UK, plus qualifications as an airplane and helicopter pilot—King Rama X’s lifestyle differs dramatically from European royal families who often project an image of restraint.

For context, King Charles III of the United Kingdom has a fortune of approximately $1.1 billion—a fraction of the Thai king’s wealth. The contrast becomes even more pronounced when comparing King Rama X’s flamboyant style with his father’s more reserved approach.

This level of opulence hasn’t escaped criticism. Many young Thais question the monarchy’s role in the country’s political and economic life. Human rights organizations have raised concerns about the concentration of economic and political power in King Rama X’s hands, creating institutional and social imbalances.

The situation is made more complex by Thailand’s strict laws against royal criticism, creating a mixed atmosphere of respect, admiration, fear, and discontent—especially among those calling for greater freedom of expression and a modernized monarchy.

What would you do with a collection of 300 luxury cars? Where would you even store them all? For King Rama X, that’s just another day of being the world’s wealthiest monarch.