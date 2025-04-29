Rolls-Royce creates a one-of-a-kind Cullinan inspired by a client’s love for hiking and nature

The automotive world has just witnessed another masterpiece from the luxury manufacturer known for its unparalleled customization capabilities. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Daisy Black Badge represents the latest Bespoke commission, drawing inspiration from a daisy field along a client’s favorite hiking trail in the High Tatras mountains.

Rolls-Royce operates in a dimension far removed from ordinary car manufacturers, especially when it comes to personalization. Last year, they delivered a Cullinan with an interior that required four years of meticulous work. Now they’ve returned with another extraordinary Cullinan creation, this time inspired by a client’s passion for hiking and the natural world.

A celebration of adventure and success

The story behind this unique vehicle is as remarkable as the SUV itself. The client, who built their fortune in the outdoor equipment and adventure gear industry, commissioned a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Series II that would pay tribute to their adventurous spirit and profound love for nature.

This special request was handled through the Bespoke personalization department, the division responsible for all such exclusive projects. The result? A Rolls-Royce Cullinan that celebrates the client’s affection for nature and high-mountain hiking trails, all enhanced with exquisite details that only Rolls-Royce can deliver.

“This commission challenged us to explore how natural motifs can be expressed through craftsmanship and materiality,” explains Martina Starke, General Manager of Bespoke Design at Rolls-Royce.

“From the delicate engraving on the Blackwood veneer to the daisy detail hidden inside the umbrellas, we tell the extraordinary story of the client through unexpected textures and a completely new color palette,” she adds.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Daisy: a tribute to nature

The Cullinan Daisy wears a beautiful Powder Blue paint finish, complemented by a meticulously hand-drawn Coachline featuring a daisy silhouette along the side profile. This subtle color scheme creates a striking contrast against the darkened Pantheon grille of the Black Badge, the Spirit of Ecstasy emblem, and the vehicle’s chrome exterior accents.

Step inside this luxury SUV, and you’ll find the same floral decoration theme carried throughout. The daisy motif appears engraved on the Blackwood surfaces through a precision sandblasting technique, adorning both the dashboard and the center console between the seats.

To create this effect, the wood undergoes a precision sandblasting process where a stream of fine mineral particles is applied to the veneer, delicately removing microscopic layers from the surface. The play of light and shadow on the sculpted surface creates a three-dimensional effect that adds visual interest to the finished piece. (It’s like nature’s signature etched into luxury materials—simply magnificent!)

A thoughtful interior color palette

The Blackwood wood veneers are complemented by a subtle tricolor interior palette. Fleet Blue leather serves as the primary tone, extending to the rotary controls and B and C pillars.

This is paired with Selby Grey and Black leathers, featuring Fleet Blue piping on the seats along with contrasting Selby Grey stitching and monograms on the headrests. The interior is completed with illuminated Bespoke treadplates featuring a daisy design.

Signature Rolls-Royce attention to detail

The exclusive and unique decoration in this Rolls-Royce Cullinan Daisy extends beyond the exterior and passenger cabin. Let’s not forget this is a very special commission from a valued client.

The daisy motif adorns even the interior of the Bespoke umbrellas hidden in the rear doors of the vehicle. The playful pattern is visible only on the inside of the umbrellas, evoking the atmosphere of a daisy field in full bloom on a rainy day. (Talk about bringing the outdoors in—even when you’re sheltering from the elements!)

Another standout feature is the custom Starlight headliner, which captures four major constellations that dominate the night sky at northern latitudes: Ursa Major, Ursa Minor (which includes Polaris or the North Star), Gemini (distinguished by the bright stars Castor and Pollux), and Taurus (identified by the red giant Aldebaran and the Pleiades star cluster).

Ready for the trail—in Rolls-Royce style

Finally, the Black Badge Cullinan Daisy is completed with what Rolls-Royce calls a recreation module—an automatically deploying storage compartment mounted in the trunk floor, designed to house the client’s favorite hiking gear.

This luxurious SUV, estimated to cost well over $400,000 with these custom features, weighs approximately 6,000 pounds and is powered by a 6.75-liter V12 engine. Yet these technical specs seem almost secondary to the artistic vision and craftsmanship that define this vehicle.

Have you ever wondered what your ideal custom luxury vehicle would look like? Maybe not everyone dreams of daisies and hiking trails, but that’s exactly what makes these Bespoke commissions so fascinating—they’re as unique as their owners.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Daisy Black Badge stands as yet another example of how the British luxury manufacturer continues to push the boundaries of customization, creating rolling works of art that reflect the passions and personalities of their discerning clientele.