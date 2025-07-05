Road builders’ controversial proposal: Pay $0.03 per mile on toll-free highways

Ce que vous devez retenir A new proposal is stirring debate among American drivers as road construction companies suggest implementing a pay-per-mile system on highways that are currently toll-free.

Yet construction industry leaders believe the time has come to reconsider this approach, pointing to a growing infrastructure maintenance deficit estimated at over $12 billion.

For the average commuter driving a sedan or SUV, this would translate to about $3 for every 100 miles driven on affected highways.

A new proposal is stirring debate among American drivers as road construction companies suggest implementing a pay-per-mile system on highways that are currently toll-free. This would mark a major shift in how our national road infrastructure is funded and maintained.

What’s behind this pay-per-mile proposal?

The Association of Construction and Infrastructure Companies has introduced what they call a “sustainable road financing model.” Their plan would charge drivers based on actual miles driven on highways that are currently free to use. For passenger vehicles, the proposed rate is approximately $0.03 per mile, while heavy vehicles like trucks would pay about $0.14 per mile.

This isn’t the first time such an idea has emerged. Similar proposals have appeared in the past but faced significant pushback from both the public and politicians. Yet construction industry leaders believe the time has come to reconsider this approach, pointing to a growing infrastructure maintenance deficit estimated at over $12 billion.

The American highway funding gap

According to industry representatives, America maintains an unusually high percentage of toll-free highways compared to other developed nations. They argue this creates an imbalance where American drivers often pay tolls when traveling abroad, while foreign visitors use our highways without contributing to their upkeep.

“Currently, highway maintenance relies almost exclusively on public budgets, placing the financial burden on all taxpayers regardless of their actual road usage,” explains one industry spokesperson. “This diverts public resources from essential services like healthcare, education, and social security.”

The industry points out that we already accept user fees for air travel infrastructure and maritime facilities—so why not highways? (I know what you’re thinking: “Great, another thing to pay for!” But stick with me here.)

The numbers behind the proposal

The plan would affect approximately 8,500 miles of interstate highways that don’t currently have tolls. If implemented, proponents estimate it would generate about $5.7 billion annually in revenue—potentially adding up to $143 billion over 25 years. They claim this would save taxpayers around $41 billion in public spending during that period.

Have you ever noticed those perfect highways in other states and wondered why your local roads look like they’ve been through a war zone? This funding gap is exactly why.

How would this affect everyday drivers?

For the average commuter driving a sedan or SUV, this would translate to about $3 for every 100 miles driven on affected highways. A daily 30-mile highway commute could add roughly $18 to your monthly expenses.

Long-distance travelers would feel a more significant impact. A cross-country road trip spanning 3,000 miles of these highways would incur about $90 in new fees.

Trucking companies—and ultimately consumers—would bear the heaviest burden, with the $0.14 per mile rate potentially affecting shipping costs and retail prices.

The road ahead for this proposal

Despite the financial arguments, there remains strong opposition to introducing any new driving fees. Many critics argue that roads should remain accessible without additional costs since drivers already pay gas taxes meant to fund infrastructure.

The proposal raises important questions about road funding equity. Should occasional highway users subsidize frequent ones through general taxes? Or is a usage-based system more fair?

As our transportation infrastructure ages and maintenance backlogs grow, these debates will likely intensify. Whether this specific proposal gains traction remains to be seen, but the underlying issue of sustainable highway funding isn’t disappearing anytime soon.

What do you think—would you accept paying per mile if it meant better roads? Or should we stick with the current tax-based funding model?