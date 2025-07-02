Rimac’s advanced hybrid system revealed: The powerhouse behind Bugatti’s new beast (video)

Ce que vous devez retenir As for the power source, the battery is arranged in a T-shape, perfectly utilizing the floor space of the Tourbillon.

The Croatian company Rimac isn’t just creating top-tier electric vehicles—they’re developing enviable technology that’s now integrated into multi-million dollar automotive masterpieces.

Since July 2021, Rimac Technology has held the majority stake in Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., which previously belonged to the Volkswagen Group. Now they’re incorporating their own solutions into models like the epic Tourbillon.

A beast powered by hybrid innovation

This automotive monster gets its thrust from an atmospheric 8.3-liter six-cylinder engine developed by Cosworth Engineering, working in harmony with Rimac’s hybrid system to produce a total output of nearly 1,000 horsepower.

“The Bugatti Tourbillon project is perhaps the best proof of Rimac Technology’s capabilities in developing and producing electric drive mechanisms for passenger vehicles. We couldn’t ask for a better demonstration of our technology,” stated the founder of Rimac Group and head of the Rimac-Bugatti joint venture.

He adds: “It’s not just about performance and dynamics, but also high efficiency that brings better economy—though the latter might seem irrelevant when discussing Bugatti products.”

Indeed, it’s hard to imagine a Bugatti customer worried about fuel economy. But everyone’s fascinated by the technology hidden inside the Tourbillon.

Three motors, one mission: extraordinary power

This particular drive system includes three high-efficiency electric motors—two located on the front axle (one on each wheel). The third motor sits on the rear axle, with the system’s total output reaching 788 horsepower.

As for the power source, the battery is arranged in a T-shape, perfectly utilizing the floor space of the Tourbillon. The battery consists of more than 1,500 oil-cooled cells, and the fifth-generation battery management system (BMS) meets the automotive industry’s highest safety standards.

(Ever wondered what powers a car that costs more than most luxury homes? Now you know!)

Lightweight engineering at its finest

The entire rear drive unit—including the aforementioned engine, a 335-horsepower electric traction motor, an eight-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission, and a differential with active power distribution—weighs approximately 948 pounds. This makes the Tourbillon’s transmission system lighter than the Chiron’s, which is quite the engineering feat.

The Tourbillon’s electric motors ensure an electric range of over 37 miles—not that most owners will be using this hypercar for their daily commute.

What we’re seeing with this hybrid integration is the next evolution in hypercar design, where raw power meets cutting-edge electric technology. The marriage between Rimac’s electric expertise and Bugatti’s legacy of extraordinary combustion engines is creating something truly revolutionary in the automotive world.

And while most of us will never get behind the wheel of such an exclusive machine, the innovations developed for these rare vehicles will eventually influence the cars we drive every day.