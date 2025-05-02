Revolutionary electric motorcycles with hub motors are changing the game

Finnish company Verge Motorcycles is making waves in the electric vehicle world with their radical design approach. After introducing motorcycles featuring innovative “donut” hubless rear wheels, they’re now taking a bold step forward by opening their technology to other manufacturers through their new Verge Next platform.

This B2B (business-to-business) unit will provide Verge’s technology—especially their iconic electric motor—to other companies creating electric bikes, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds. This move comes after significant interest from global players wanting to leverage the Finnish company’s expertise.

Don’t worry though—Verge isn’t exiting the motorcycle manufacturing business. The company will continue producing their groundbreaking electric models while Verge Next handles licensing and selling their technologies to the global two-wheeler market.

What makes this technology special?

“In recent years, we’ve paved the way for the future of motorcycles,” said Verge CEO Tuomo Lehtimaki. “Now, we’re responding to several manufacturers’ desire to access our technology platform and components for use in their own vehicles.”

The standout feature of Verge’s technology is their “donut” motor, designed in collaboration with Donut Lab. This motor is integrated directly into the wheel rim, eliminating the need for chains or drive belts. The result? A cleaner design, fewer power losses, and smoother torque distribution—features that many manufacturers are eager to incorporate into their models.

(Ever noticed how traditional chains and belts on motorcycles require constant maintenance? This technology could make that headache a thing of the past.)

Beyond just the motor

The Verge Next package doesn’t stop at the innovative hubless motor. It also includes technologies that provide improved frame balance, smart traction control, and advanced battery management, offering a complete platform for future electric two-wheelers.

Verge has already demonstrated how versatile their technology can be, showcasing it in various types of motorcycles—from sportbikes and cafe racers to scooters and off-road vehicles. This versatility shows just how adaptable their platform really is.

What does this mean for US riders?

For American motorcycle enthusiasts, this technology could represent a significant shift in what we’ll see on our roads in coming years. While traditional electric motorcycles in the US market typically cost between $20,000-30,000 for premium models, the efficiency gains from hub motor technology might help bring those prices down over time.

The average electric motorcycle range in the US currently hovers around 100-120 miles per charge. With more efficient power delivery systems like Verge’s hub motor, we might see those numbers climb substantially. And let’s be honest—range anxiety remains one of the biggest barriers to electric motorcycle adoption in a country as vast as the United States.

Weight is another factor where this technology shines. By eliminating transmission components, motorcycles using this system could potentially shed 15-20 pounds compared to conventional electric designs. In the motorcycle world, where every pound matters for handling and performance, that’s a meaningful advantage.

A glimpse into the future

Have you ever imagined riding a motorcycle with no chain, no belt, and virtually no maintenance? That future might be closer than we think. With companies like Verge licensing their hub motor technology, we could see a rapid expansion of this design approach across different segments of the market.

The silent operation of electric motorcycles paired with the smooth, direct power delivery of hub motors creates a riding experience unlike anything with a conventional internal combustion engine. For those who’ve test-ridden bikes with this setup, the immediate torque and linear power delivery often become instant selling points.

While traditional motorcycle enthusiasts might miss the mechanical connection and sound of gas engines, the performance benefits of electric hub motors are hard to ignore. Zero to 60 mph times under 3 seconds are becoming common in this segment—quicker than many exotic supercars costing ten times as much.

The bigger electric mobility picture

This move by Verge represents a broader trend in the electric vehicle space. As technologies mature, we’re seeing more collaboration between companies rather than each manufacturer trying to develop everything in-house.

By making their hub motor technology available to other manufacturers, Verge is helping accelerate the transition to electric mobility. Rather than keeping their innovations locked away, they’re allowing the entire industry to benefit—and advance more quickly as a result.

For US riders, this means more options and faster innovation in the electric motorcycle space. Whether you’re looking for a daily commuter, a weekend canyon carver, or an off-road adventure machine, the hub motor revolution will likely touch every segment of the market.

(I’ve watched the motorcycle industry for years, and I can’t remember the last time we saw a technological shift with this much potential to change how bikes are designed from the ground up.)

As battery technology continues to improve alongside these motor innovations, the next five years promise to be remarkably exciting for electric motorcycle development. And with companies like Verge leading the charge in hub motor technology, the evolution might happen even faster than expected.