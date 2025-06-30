Revolutionary breakthrough: Huawei unveils batteries with 1,864-mile range and 5-minute charging

Ce que vous devez retenir Huawei, the electronics company that entered the electric vehicle market in 2019, has filed a patent for solid-state sulfide-based batteries with spectacular performance.

The Chinese automotive sector has just reached an ambitious technological milestone. Huawei, the electronics company that entered the electric vehicle market in 2019, has filed a patent for solid-state sulfide-based batteries with spectacular performance. These power cells promise a range of 1,864 miles with a full recharge in just 5 minutes. These figures challenge current market standards, even if their practical application remains to be demonstrated.

This announcement comes as China increases investments in battery technology. Asian manufacturers are looking to gain an edge over their Western competitors, especially in the premium electric vehicle segment. But behind these attractive promises lie technical and economic realities that deserve closer analysis.

Solid-state technology: a leap forward for energy density

The secret behind this performance lies in the chemistry employed. The batteries developed by Huawei display an energy density between 400 and 500 Wh/kg, which is two to three times higher than traditional lithium-ion batteries currently equipping electric vehicles. This drastic improvement is explained by the use of sulfide-based solid electrolytes, which replace conventional liquid electrolytes.

The advantages of this technology go beyond storage capacity. Solid-state batteries also offer enhanced electrochemical stability, reducing risks of overheating and fire. Their lifespan proves longer, with more charge-discharge cycles possible before degradation. For you as a driver, this would theoretically mean fewer battery replacements over the vehicle’s ownership period.

Key advantages include:

• Energy density 2 to 3 times higher than current technologies

• Enhanced safety due to the absence of flammable liquid electrolyte

• Extended lifespan with more charging cycles

• Wider operating temperature range

Technical and infrastructure challenges ahead

Despite these enticing promises, several obstacles hinder the immediate deployment of this technology. Current charging infrastructure simply isn’t designed to deliver the power needed for a 5-minute recharge. Today’s fast chargers reach at best 350 kW, far from the theoretical capacity required for these new batteries.

The vehicles themselves will need to be redesigned. Their thermal management systems, wiring, and onboard chargers will require major adaptations to support such charging powers without compromising safety. You’ll have to wait before seeing these technologies in your garage, giving the ecosystem time to adapt.

The technology race intensifies in China

Huawei isn’t alone in this market. Xiaomi, traditionally specialized in consumer electronics, is simultaneously developing its own solid-state batteries. The company announces a range of 746 miles with a 10-minute recharge, figures that are certainly lower but more realistic in the short term.

CATL, the Chinese battery giant that already supplies numerous global manufacturers, plans to commercialize its solid-state batteries by 2027. Gotion, another major player, is working on batteries reaching 350 Wh/kg energy density. Beijing WeLion has even launched a pilot production, testing the industrial feasibility of these technologies.

The economic barrier remains significant

The main barrier to mass adoption remains production cost. Solid-state batteries currently cost about $1,400 per kWh. This amount represents several times the price of current lithium-ion technologies, making these batteries inaccessible for mainstream vehicles.

Industry experts therefore favor lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries in the short term, which are less expensive and already industrially proven. These batteries already equip a growing share of electric vehicles sold in China and are beginning to gain ground in the United States.

Patents and Chinese technological dominance

Chinese companies already hold 36.7% of globally filed patents related to solid-state batteries. This intellectual lead gives them a significant competitive advantage for years to come. You’re witnessing a geopolitical shift where China is taking technological leadership in a strategic sector.

This dynamic worries Western manufacturers, who fear becoming dependent on Chinese innovations. European and American investments in battery research are accelerating, but struggle to catch up with the lead taken by Asian companies.

For you as a consumer, these developments herald profound changes in your relationship with electric cars. Range anxiety will cease to be a major concern, and recharging will become faster than a traditional gas fill-up. The question remains when these technological promises will materialize at dealerships, and at what price you’ll be able to benefit from them.