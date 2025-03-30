Revolution in the Automotive Sector: Liebherr Unveils a CO2-Free Engine

The German-Swiss giant Liebherr, globally recognized for its construction machinery, is making headlines in a completely different field. The company has just announced the development of a revolutionary engine that produces no carbon dioxide emissions. This innovation could radically transform the industrial engine sector at a time when environmental concerns have never been stronger.

Who is Liebherr, this industrial giant with multiple facets?

You probably know Liebherr for its impressive cranes that dominate our urban landscapes, or perhaps for its high-end refrigerators found in some American kitchens. But did you know that this family-owned company, founded in 1949, has diversified far beyond these sectors?

Today, Liebherr employs more than 53,000 people worldwide and generated revenue of $15.2 billion in 2023. An industrial powerhouse that has remained at the cutting edge of innovation in many fields: agricultural machinery, construction equipment, aerospace systems, and even home appliances.

Since 2020, the company has taken a strategic turn by focusing on designing engines that run on hydrogen and ammonia, thus fully embracing the energy transition. “Our goal is to develop solutions that address current environmental challenges while maintaining high-level performance,” explains the company’s management.

The new D9612 diesel: power and environmental respect

The first innovation that Liebherr plans to present at the Bauma 2025 exhibition in Munich is its new diesel engine, the D9612. This engine block develops an impressive 1,295 horsepower, or about 950 kW – a colossal power that will initially be intended for agricultural machines and construction equipment.

But what truly distinguishes this engine is its promise of extraordinarily low consumption for its category. According to the company’s initial communications, its consumption could be reduced by 15 to 20% compared to conventional engines of the same power, which would represent a potential savings of several thousand dollars per year for operators.

In terms of polluting emissions, Liebherr claims that the D9612 emits significantly less pollutants than a classic diesel engine. Although precise technical details have not yet been communicated, this engine can be expected to meet or exceed the strictest emission standards currently in force in the United States.

The revolutionary innovation: an ammonia engine with zero CO2 emissions

It’s the second innovation that’s generating the most interest in the industrial world: Liebherr will also present a prototype engine running on ammonia. Have you ever imagined an internal combustion engine that doesn’t release a single molecule of CO2? That’s precisely what the company is proposing.

In its current development version, this engine uses a dual-fuel system. For the initial ignition of the mixture, a small amount of diesel or pure hydrogen is still needed. But then, ammonia (NH3) takes over as the main fuel.

Why ammonia? This molecule has several considerable advantages:

It contains no carbon, so its combustion produces no CO2

It is easier to store and transport than hydrogen

It can be produced from renewable energies

The production and distribution infrastructure already partially exists

Ammonia is already produced on a large scale for the fertilizer industry, which would facilitate a potential transition. In the United States, annual ammonia production amounts to approximately 14 million tons, primarily intended for agriculture.

“The ammonia engine represents a promising way to decarbonize difficult sectors such as heavy transport or agricultural machinery,” indicate Liebherr‘s engineers.

Technical challenges and outstanding questions

Despite the enthusiasm generated by these innovations, several technical and practical questions remain unanswered. The ammonia engine, although it doesn’t produce CO2, could generate other types of emissions, particularly nitrogen oxides (NOx). How does Liebherr plan to manage this issue?

Furthermore, the use of ammonia is not without risk. It’s a toxic and corrosive compound that requires special precautions for handling. Safety systems will need to be particularly robust to prevent accidents.

Another question mark concerns the price. If these engines arrive on the American market, at what price will they be offered? A significant additional cost could slow their adoption, even if fuel savings and environmental benefits could offset this higher initial investment in the long term.

When will we see these engines on the market?

That’s the big unknown. Liebherr has not yet communicated a precise schedule regarding the commercialization of these innovations, particularly for the ammonia engine.

While the D9612 diesel engine could be available relatively quickly after its presentation at the Bauma 2025 exhibition, the path seems longer for the ammonia engine. Extensive testing, certifications, and the implementation of a suitable production chain will be necessary before seeing these engines equipping American construction equipment or agricultural machinery.

Industry experts estimate that it will probably take until at least 2027-2028 before seeing these engines on the market, if Liebherr indeed decides to take the step toward commercialization.

The potential impact on industry and the environment

If these technologies live up to their promises, the impact could be considerable. In the United States, the construction and agriculture sector represents about 10% of total CO2 emissions. Carbon-free engines could therefore significantly contribute to the national effort to reduce greenhouse gases.

For construction companies and American farmers, reducing the carbon footprint is becoming a major issue, particularly in the face of new environmental regulations and customer expectations. A construction machine equipped with an ammonia engine could become a powerful commercial argument for winning public contracts that incorporate strict environmental criteria.

But beyond the commercial aspect, the entire engine industry could be disrupted. If Liebherr succeeds in its bet, other manufacturers will likely follow, thus accelerating the transition to carbon-free solutions.

Conclusion: an innovation that comes at the right time

As the United States has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, innovations like those proposed by Liebherr represent crucial advances. Although these engines are not yet available on the market, their mere development testifies to a profound evolution of the industry.

The use of alternative fuels such as ammonia opens interesting perspectives for sectors where electrification remains complex. Indeed, while passenger cars can easily switch to electric, some heavy machinery still requires solutions adapted to their specific constraints.

It remains to be seen if Liebherr will manage to overcome the technical and economic challenges to turn these prototypes into commercially viable products. The Bauma 2025 exhibition in Munich will tell us more about the progress of these promising technologies.

In the meantime, this announcement reminds us that technological innovation remains an essential lever in the fight against climate change. And you, would you be ready to invest in a machine equipped with an ammonia engine to reduce your carbon footprint?