Renault Clio tops European sales for second consecutive month

In a remarkable display of market dominance, the Renault Clio has secured the top position in European car sales for the second month in a row. This compact French model has outpaced its closest rival, the Dacia Sandero, which had been the best-selling car in Europe throughout 2024.

According to the latest data from JATO Dynamics, May’s sales figures show the Clio registered 21,163 new vehicles, marking an impressive 12% increase compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, the Sandero experienced a modest 3% growth with 19,948 units sold.

European car market shows signs of growth

The overall European car market demonstrated resilience with 1,107,157 new vehicles sold in May, representing a 2.5% increase compared to May 2024. This positive trend indicates a gradual recovery in consumer confidence across the automotive sector.

The Volkswagen T-Roc claimed the third spot in the rankings with 18,420 units sold, despite facing a 10% decline in sales. This performance was still strong enough to push the Peugeot 208 (16,485 units, +6%) out of the top three positions.

Top 10 best-selling cars in Europe – May

1. Renault Clio: 21,163 sales (+12%)

2. Dacia Sandero: 19,948 sales (+3%)

3. Volkswagen T-Roc: 18,420 sales (-10%)

4. Peugeot 208: 16,485 sales (+6%)

5. Volkswagen Golf: 15,987 sales (-18%)

6. Peugeot 2008: 15,712 sales (-2%)

7. Volkswagen Tiguan: 15,313 sales (+16%)

8. Dacia Duster: 15,215 sales (+13%)

9. Toyota Yaris Cross: 15,178 sales (+8%)

10. Citroen C3: 14,510 sales (-8%)

Electric vehicles gain significant market share

Electric vehicles continue their upward trajectory with 193,300 units sold in May, reflecting a substantial 28% increase and capturing 17.5% of the total market. Plug-in hybrid sales also saw notable growth, rising 31% to 108,878 units and representing 9.8% of all registrations.

Volkswagen maintains its position as the leading brand for electric car sales in Europe, with 23,309 units sold (+50%). Skoda follows in second place with 14,975 units (an incredible 182% increase), while BMW secured third with 14,859 units (+2%).

Among individual electric models, the Tesla Model Y continues to lead the charge with 10,357 units sold, followed by the Skoda Elroq (9,222) and the Volkswagen ID.7 (6,732).

Brand performance across the European market

In terms of overall brand performance, Volkswagen Group held onto its market-leading position with a 3% increase in sales. Stellantis followed in second place despite a 3% decline, while the Renault Group showed strong momentum with a 5% increase.

Several major automotive groups faced challenges during this period. Hyundai/Kia saw a 1% decrease, Toyota experienced a 4% drop, and Geely faced a more significant 12% decline. On the positive side, BMW (+6%), Mercedes (+2%), and Ford (+9%) all posted gains.

Perhaps most striking is the continued rise of Chinese automotive brands in the European market. These manufacturers now account for 5.9% of total sales (650,808 units), effectively doubling their market share compared to May 2024, when they held just 2.9%.

(I’ve been watching this sales battle between the Clio and Sandero unfold all year—it’s fascinating to see how these affordable compacts continue to dominate despite all the talk about SUVs taking over!)

The Clio’s resurgence demonstrates that traditional hatchbacks still have strong appeal in the European market, where practicality, efficiency, and value remain key factors in consumer purchasing decisions.