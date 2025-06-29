Renault Clio tops European sales charts for second consecutive month

Ce que vous devez retenir The Renault Clio has secured its position at the summit of European car sales for the second month in a row, outpacing its closest rival, the Dacia Sandero.

For the Renault Clio, this second consecutive month at the top of sales charts suggests the model’s recent updates and value proposition are resonating with European consumers in a market that continues to evolve rapidly.

The Renault Clio has secured its position at the summit of European car sales for the second month in a row, outpacing its closest rival, the Dacia Sandero. This French compact continues to win over European drivers with its blend of practicality and style.

A growing success story in a competitive market

According to the latest data from JATO Dynamics, May saw 1,107,157 new vehicles sold across European markets, representing a 2.5% increase compared to May 2024. In this landscape, the Clio recorded 21,163 registrations, marking an impressive 12% growth.

The Dacia Sandero — which had been Europe’s best-selling car throughout much of 2024 — secured the second position with 19,948 units sold (a 3% increase). Meanwhile, the Volkswagen T-Roc rounded out the top three with 18,420 sales, despite experiencing a 10% decline from previous figures.

Perhaps most surprising was the Peugeot 208 falling out of the top three positions, landing in fourth place with 16,485 units sold (though still showing a healthy 6% growth).

Europe’s top 10 best-sellers in May

The complete top 10 sales chart for May shows some interesting dynamics in consumer preferences:

1. Renault Clio: 21,163 sales (+12%)

2. Dacia Sandero: 19,948 sales (+3%)

3. Volkswagen T-Roc: 18,420 sales (-10%)

4. Peugeot 208: 16,485 sales (+6%)

5. Volkswagen Golf: 15,987 sales (-18%)

6. Peugeot 2008: 15,712 sales (-2%)

7. Volkswagen Tiguan: 15,313 sales (+16%)

8. Dacia Duster: 15,215 sales (+13%)

9. Toyota Yaris Cross: 15,178 sales (+8%)

10. Citroen C3: 14,510 sales (-8%)

Electric vehicle market continues to grow

The electric revolution shows no signs of slowing down in Europe. May saw 193,300 electric vehicles sold — a substantial 28% increase — representing 17.5% of the total market. Plug-in hybrid sales also climbed by 31% to 108,878 units, capturing 9.8% of total registrations.

Volkswagen maintains its position as Europe’s top seller of electric vehicles with 23,309 units (a 50% increase), followed by Skoda (14,975 units, up 182%) and BMW (14,859 units, up 2%).

Looking at individual EV models, the Tesla Model Y continues to lead with 10,357 units sold, followed by the Skoda Elroq (9,222) and Volkswagen ID.7 (6,732).

Brand performance across the market

In terms of overall brand performance, Volkswagen Group held onto its leading position in Europe with a 3% sales increase. Stellantis followed in second place despite a 3% sales decline, while Renault Group secured third position with a 5% growth.

Several major players saw decreases, including Hyundai/Kia (-1%), Toyota (-4%), and Geely (-12%). On the bright side, BMW (6%), Mercedes (2%), and Ford (9%) all posted gains.

One notable trend is the rising influence of Chinese brands in the European market. Vehicles from Chinese manufacturers now account for 5.9% of total sales (650,808 units), effectively doubling their market share compared to May 2024, when they held just 2.9%.

For the Renault Clio, this second consecutive month at the top of sales charts suggests the model’s recent updates and value proposition are resonating with European consumers in a market that continues to evolve rapidly.