Renault Chalkias Racing Team shines at the 2025 Acropolis Rally with powerful Clio Rally3

The Renault Chalkias Racing Team made a remarkable impression at this year’s Acropolis Rally, showcasing the capabilities of their brand-new Renault Clio Rally3 on the challenging Greek terrain. The team’s performance highlighted both driver expertise and the technical prowess of Renault’s latest rally machine.

A veteran driver takes on the legendary Greek rally

The Acropolis Rally – often called the “Rally of Gods” – is known for its rough terrain and challenging conditions, making it one of the most demanding events in the rally calendar. This makes the team’s achievement even more notable in the competitive rally scene.

The technical marvel behind the success

The Renault Clio Rally3 has been developed by Alpine Racing, a member of the Renault Group, at their racing facility in Dieppe, France. Under the hood, this rally beast packs a four-cylinder 1.3-liter turbo engine generating approximately 260 horsepower and 306 lb-ft of torque. Power is distributed to all four wheels through a sequential 5-speed transmission, making this Clio the first all-wheel-drive competitive vehicle from the brand designed for rally competitions.

The technical specifications of this rally car showcase Renault’s commitment to motorsport excellence, blending power with control for the demanding rally stages. (I’ve always found it fascinating how these compact cars can be transformed into such capable rally machines!)

A nearly flawless race performance

The Chalkias Racing Team’s race went smoothly overall, with their primary goal being to reach the finish ramp. The only notable issue during the competition was a tire puncture during the Pavliani 2 special stage, which fortunately didn’t cost them a position in the race standings.

The final result reflected both the crew’s experience and the Renault Clio Rally3’s capabilities:

– 2nd place among Greek crews

– 5th place in the World Championship WRC3 category

What makes the Acropolis Rally so special?

The Greek rally has been a fixture in the international rally scene for decades, known for its rough, dusty roads and high temperatures that push both cars and drivers to their limits. Success at the Acropolis Rally is seen as a true test of both machine durability and driver skill – making the Chalkias team’s achievement with the new Clio Rally3 even more impressive.

Have you ever wondered what it takes to prepare a standard production car like the Clio for such extreme rally conditions? The transformation is extensive, from reinforced suspension systems to specialized rally electronics and safety equipment.

The Renault Clio Rally3’s performance at this iconic event shows why the French manufacturer continues to be a force in rally competition, offering competitive options for teams looking to make their mark in this challenging motorsport discipline.