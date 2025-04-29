Renault 5 Turbo 3E: A 725 HP electric hot hatch redefining performance

What started as a wild concept has now become reality. Renault has officially opened reservations for the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, a compact electric hot hatch with jaw-dropping specs that might just change our perception of what small performance cars can deliver. With 725 horsepower packed into a body just over 13 feet long, this electric monster aims to create an entirely new market segment: the “mini-supercar.”

The production version officially launched on March 17, with reservation books opening just five days later. And if you’re wondering whether this is still just a prototype – it’s not. Though still in technical homologation phase, the 5 Turbo 3E is a proper production car, albeit in very limited numbers.

A throwback design with futuristic power

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E pays homage to its legendary ancestors, the R5 Turbo and Turbo 2 from the 1980s, but with a thoroughly modern electric twist. Measuring just 13.4 feet long, 6.7 feet wide, and 4.5 feet tall, its dimensions are similar to a standard compact car in length but significantly wider and lower – giving it that aggressive stance that screams performance.

What makes this car truly stand out is the combination of its compact size with outrageous power figures. The automotive world has seen hot hatches before, but nothing quite like this. Even in today’s electric era where massive power figures are becoming common, packaging 725 HP in a vehicle this small is practically unheard of.

Technical prowess in a small package

Under the skin, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E employs dual electric motors, with each one powering a rear wheel. This setup makes it rear-wheel drive – a nod to its rally-bred heritage – while delivering the equivalent of 725 horsepower and an almost unbelievable 3,542 lb-ft of torque. That torque figure isn’t a typo, and it’s delivered with the instantaneous response that only electric motors can provide.

Renault’s engineers have managed to keep the weight down to just 3,197 pounds – remarkably light for an electric vehicle – thanks to an extensive use of carbon fiber in its structure. This power-to-weight ratio allows the 5 Turbo 3E to sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.5 seconds. (That’s supercar territory from what looks like a hot hatch!)

The energy comes from a 70 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers a claimed range of over 248 miles per charge. On the charging front, it supports DC fast charging at up to 350 kW, allowing it to go from 15% to 80% battery in just 15 minutes. This is made possible by its 800-volt electrical architecture – the same kind of high-voltage system found in much more expensive EVs like the Porsche Taycan.

The car also features bidirectional charging capabilities, meaning it can both take power from and give power back to the grid (V2G) or external devices (V2L).

A team effort from the Renault Group

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E isn’t just a Renault project – it’s the result of collaboration across multiple divisions of the Renault Group. Alpine, the sports car arm of Renault, led the development, with assembly taking place at the Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé facility. Ampere contributed its expertise in software and electronic architecture, while Mobilize handles the electric charging services.

This collaborative approach has allowed Renault to create something truly unique – a car that might look like it belongs in the hot hatch category but performs like vehicles costing many times more.

Exclusivity comes at a price

If you’re interested in owning one of these electric rockets, you’ll need to act fast – and bring a hefty wallet. Renault will produce exactly 1,980 units, a number that references the year when the first Renault 5 Turbo made its debut.

The reservation process requires interested buyers to fill out a form through Renault’s website. The selected dealership will then contact potential buyers to arrange an appointment, during which they’ll need to place a $54,000 deposit to secure their place in line.

Customers will also have the opportunity to choose their preferred number from the limited series of 1,980 units, though this comes with an additional fee. The starting price is approximately $168,000, which applies to the first 500 units produced.

The car is expected to be showcased at several key locations including newly opened Renault centers in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago before making an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, scheduled for July 10-13 this year.

Worth the price tag?

Is a compact electric car with 725 horsepower too much? Or is it exactly what enthusiasts have been waiting for? With its combination of retro styling, cutting-edge electric technology, and performance figures that rival much more expensive supercars, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E is certainly making a bold statement.

When we consider that mainstream electric crossovers are now regularly pushing past the 300 HP mark, perhaps 725 HP in a purpose-built performance machine isn’t so crazy after all. What’s clear is that Renault isn’t just dipping a toe in the electric performance car waters – they’re diving in headfirst with one of the most ambitious EVs we’ve seen yet.

The first cars are expected to reach customers in 2027, giving enthusiasts plenty of time to save up for what might be one of the most exciting small cars ever made. Whether it proves to be a game-changer or just an interesting footnote in automotive history remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: the automotive world is watching closely.