Regret buying an electric vehicle? Horse, the Geely-Renault alliance, offers innovative hybrid conversion solution

The automotive world is witnessing a fascinating development that could reshape how we think about electric vehicles. Horse, a joint venture between Chinese automotive giant Geely and France’s Renault Group, has unveiled a groundbreaking propulsion system designed to transform fully electric vehicles into hybrids. This hybrid conversion technology might be the perfect answer for EV owners experiencing range anxiety or second thoughts about their purchase.

A hybrid solution for electric vehicle owners

If you’ve jumped on the electric vehicle bandwagon but find yourself missing the convenience of traditional gas engines, Horse has engineered what might be your ideal solution. Their innovative system combines an internal combustion engine with an electric motor in a single unit that can be installed in an existing electric vehicle’s motor compartment.

This opens up remarkable possibilities for drivers who want the flexibility of hybrid power after initially choosing all-electric. More than just serving consumers, this technology offers automotive manufacturers a pathway to convert some of their models back to combustion power without completely redesigning vehicles or building new production lines.

How the Horse hybrid system works

The modular powertrain unit from Horse is designed for maximum versatility. It can be bolted directly to a vehicle’s subframe, allowing for rapid transformation of vehicles. While originally designed to replace a front-mounted motor, the system can also be adapted to fit traditional internal combustion models.

What makes this system stand out is its fuel flexibility. Horse has announced that their propulsion system can run on regular gasoline, pure methanol, E85 (ethanol-gasoline blend), and even synthetic fuels. This gives owners options based on their local fuel availability and price points.

Have you ever worried about running out of battery charge during a long trip? With Horse’s technology, you could have the best of both worlds. The system can function as either a traditional parallel hybrid (where the combustion engine helps drive the wheels) or as a range extender (generating electricity to combine with a propulsion motor).

Market timing and industry shifts

This joint venture between Renault and Geely arrives at a pivotal moment in the automotive industry. Several manufacturers are slowing their transition to fully electric fleets. Fiat was among the first to announce such changes, recently backtracking on some of its all-electric commitments.

The Fiat 500e, for example, will now also feature a hybrid propulsion system to replace the older gasoline model. With electric vehicle sales growth still moving slower than projected across the U.S. market, brands are hesitant to stake everything on battery-only models.

Matias Giannini, CEO of Horse Powertrain, summed up the industry shift: “For over a decade, battery electric vehicles seemed like the only path to net zero, and OEMs planned accordingly. Now we’re moving toward a technologically neutral world, with different markets and applications.”

Why drivers might want to convert

Horse clearly understands market needs and consumer pain points. Many drivers initially purchase electric vehicles to access low emission zones in major cities, only to discover unexpected downsides—like insurance premiums averaging 17% higher than conventional vehicles.

Some EV owners experience what industry experts call “electric remorse“—the realization that current charging infrastructure or their driving patterns don’t align well with pure electric mobility. (I’ve talked with several first-time EV buyers who love their vehicles for daily commuting but keep a gas car for longer trips—a problem this technology could solve with a single vehicle.)

The plug-and-play nature of Horse’s system makes it attractive for both consumers and manufacturers looking for cost-effective ways to offer more powertrain options without massive investment.

The future of vehicle propulsion flexibility

This technology represents a fascinating middle ground in the ongoing transition to cleaner mobility. Rather than viewing powertrains as a binary choice—electric or combustion—Horse envisions a world where vehicles can adapt based on owner needs and preferences.

For the American market, where driving distances are often greater and charging infrastructure varies widely between urban and rural areas, such flexibility could prove valuable. A vehicle that functions as electric for daily urban use but has combustion backup for longer journeys might be just what many drivers want.

What do you think? Would you be more likely to go electric knowing you could add a hybrid option later if needed? Or is this technology simply addressing a transitional moment that will pass as battery technology and charging infrastructure improve?

As automotive propulsion continues evolving, Horse’s innovative approach reminds us that sometimes the best path forward isn’t an either/or proposition—it might just be a thoughtful blend of technologies working together to meet diverse driving needs.