Red Bull RB17: The ultimate track hypercar aims to outpace Formula 1

Take a Formula 1 car, add a cockpit cover and passenger seat, remove the FIA regulations, and what do you get? The Red Bull RB17 – a track-only hypercar that aims to deliver genuine F1 performance with unprecedented accessibility. Limited to just 50 units worldwide, this engineering marvel represents the pinnacle of automotive performance without the maintenance nightmare of an actual F1 car.

With development progressing rapidly before production begins, the RB17 isn’t just targeting supercar territory – it’s aiming to be faster than a Formula 1 car around traditional racing circuits. Let’s dive into what makes this $7 million machine so special.

A Formula 1 experience with a passenger seat

What separates the RB17 from a Formula 1 car? Not much, really. It has a covered cockpit, enclosed wheels, and room for two occupants. Beyond these practical necessities, the Milton Keynes team’s goal is straightforward: give 50 lucky buyers the authentic experience of driving an F1 car on track.

Even if you had the means to purchase an actual F1 car, you’d need an entire team of engineers to support it, with components requiring replacement after mere hours of operation. Red Bull aims to solve this problem with the RB17, offering comparable performance but with real-world usability – if you can call a $7 million track-only hypercar “usable.”

The fluid, sculptural body draws clear inspiration from Red Bull’s F1 machines but was created without FIA regulatory constraints. “Our goal is to make it faster than a Formula 1 car,” says Rob Gray, Technical Director at Red Bull Advanced Technologies. “Right now it’s a target, but in simulations we’re seeing times faster than F1 records on several tracks.”

Development progress and performance targets

Gray explains that these figures are based on computational fluid dynamics rather than wind tunnel testing, as a physical prototype hasn’t been built yet – that’s expected later this year. “If something underperforms, we may have a problem, but for now, everything suggests we’re hitting our targets,” he added.

What’s remarkable is that these lap times aren’t just achievable by elite racing drivers. The RB17 is designed so that a talented amateur can get close to its maximum performance – making it both the most extreme and most accessible Formula 1-level experience possible.

Heart of the beast: A screaming V10

The RB17 is designed exclusively by Red Bull, but the project began after the company’s partnership with Aston Martin on the Valkyrie ended. The initial concept featured a twin-turbo V8 engine and all-wheel drive, but this was abandoned in favor of a simpler rear-wheel drive setup with a six-speed sequential gearbox.

The original V8 has been replaced with a naturally aspirated 4.5-liter V10 built by Cosworth. The target is over 1,000 horsepower from the engine alone, with total output exceeding 1,200 hp when combined with the hybrid system. To achieve these figures, the engine will rev to a mind-blowing 15,000 RPM, using pneumatic valves similar to those found in F1 powerplants.

The car’s weight will be under 2,000 pounds without fuel or driver, remarkably close to the 1,760-pound Formula 1 cars. The main additional mass comes from the two-seat cockpit, with the passenger sitting slightly behind and to the right of the driver for improved space.

Despite its astronomical power output, the engine will have impressive longevity – up to 15,000 miles before requiring a major rebuild. The RB17 will run on regular gasoline, and owners can choose between exhaust systems with or without silencers for tracks with noise restrictions.

Formula 1 technology for the track

The hydraulic suspension systems (naturally consisting of double wishbones) will allow for adjustments to the car’s height and handling characteristics based on the driver’s skill level. Think of it as adjustable difficulty settings for your $7 million track toy.

Aerodynamics will be active (with moving elements), while high-voltage fans will channel air into the diffuser for increased downforce at low speeds. The rear wing consists of two elements for better aerodynamic management. All told, this creates a car that will generate massive downforce without the strict limitations imposed on actual F1 cars.

Owners will have access to three types of tires: a wet weather option, standard slicks, and a “secret” tire that will only be offered at official events under Michelin’s supervision. According to Gray, with these special tires, the car could be up to 6 seconds faster around Spa-Francorchamps compared to the standard slicks.

Not just a car, but a complete program

The RB17’s monstrous performance means most drivers won’t be able to exploit its full potential without intensive physical training. (Just imagine the neck strength needed to handle Formula 1-level g-forces!) Red Bull will provide training programs and track days for buyers – who will maintain full ownership of their cars without usage restrictions.

While the RB17 won’t be road-legal, companies like Lanzante have already expressed interest in creating road conversion packages for certain countries.

Gray emphasized that the RB17 will be at the peak of its development from the start, with no plans for a “B-spec” or improved version down the line. “This is the ultimate car. We want it to be the definitive performance statement. And we hope it will be,” concluded Gray.

With a staggeringly low production run of just 50 units and performance that aims to exceed the pinnacle of motorsport, the Red Bull RB17 is set to redefine what’s possible in a track car you can actually buy and operate without a Formula 1 team’s budget and personnel. For those with the means and the skill, it promises to be the closest thing to strapping into Max Verstappen‘s day job – with the added bonus of bringing a friend along for the ride.