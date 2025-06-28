Rare McLaren-Mercedes SLR hits auction block at astronomical price

Ce que vous devez retenir It was a comprehensive project undertaken by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) – the brand’s specialized customization division – aimed at delivering both a more dynamic appearance and enhanced driving characteristics compared to the “standard” SLR.

The automotive world is buzzing with excitement as one of the rarest supercars ever made prepares to change hands. This isn’t just any SLR – it’s the McLaren Edition, a limited production variant with only 25 examples manufactured worldwide in 2004. Now, this exceptional machine is heading to auction through RM Sotheby’s.

More than just a cosmetic upgrade

The McLaren Edition SLR wasn’t simply given a fresh coat of paint and a markup. It was a comprehensive project undertaken by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) – the brand’s specialized customization division – aimed at delivering both a more dynamic appearance and enhanced driving characteristics compared to the “standard” SLR.

Its development positioned this Anglo-German supercar against legendary rivals like the Porsche Carrera GT – a fact evident in its technical specifications: 626 horsepower, a top speed of 207 mph, and performance figures that remain awe-inspiring even by today’s standards.

A pristine collector’s item

This specific vehicle bears the number 14 of the 25 produced and was delivered to a customer in Japan in September 2005. Despite being almost 20 years old, its odometer shows just 17,500 miles – a factor that, combined with its immaculate maintenance condition, makes this McLaren-Mercedes SLR an exceptionally rare collector’s piece.

What makes the McLaren Edition so special?

The McLaren Edition represents the pinnacle of the already extraordinary SLR lineup. With its distinctive styling cues and mechanical refinements, it embodies a perfect harmony between Mercedes luxury and McLaren’s racing DNA. (I still remember the first time I saw one in person – the sound of that supercharged V8 is unlike anything else on the road.)

These 25 special cars were created to push the boundaries of what was possible with the SLR platform, giving owners a more focused driving experience while maintaining the grand touring capabilities that made the standard car so popular among wealthy enthusiasts.

A market on the rise

Limited-production supercars from the early 2000s have seen their values climb steadily in recent years. The McLaren Edition SLR sits at the intersection of several desirable attributes: extreme rarity, prestigious dual branding, exceptional performance, and historical significance as one of the most ambitious automotive collaborations of its era.

Will it exceed its estimated value? With only 25 examples ever built and fewer still in such well-preserved condition, it wouldn’t be surprising to see bidding reach far beyond the opening figure when the hammer finally falls.