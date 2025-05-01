Range extenders: ZF’s bold move with gasoline engines bridges the EV transition gap

The electric vehicle revolution isn’t moving at the speed many predicted. For drivers concerned about running out of battery power—and those in regions with limited charging infrastructure—range anxiety remains a genuine obstacle to EV adoption. That’s where German automotive supplier ZF sees an opportunity with their range extender technology.

Until recently, the term “range extender” meant little to most American drivers. This technology, which pairs a small gasoline engine with an electric powertrain, has rarely appeared in vehicles sold in the US market. A few notable exceptions included the first-generation BMW i3 with its optional range extender and the Chevrolet Volt. But that’s about to change as ZF expands its range extender lineup.

Why range extenders are making a comeback

ZF, a company famous for its transmission systems, has already developed an electric range extender system (EREV) and is now working on two additional versions. The timing isn’t random—this technology has become widespread in China, and Chinese automakers are increasingly entering the US market.

ZF believes range extenders will play a key role in the near future. Their systems aim to simplify implementation for automakers who aren’t yet familiar with this hybrid approach.

Dr. Otmar Scharrer, Senior Vice President of R&D for Electrified Powertrain Technology at ZF, notes: “While the range of fully electric cars averages around 300 miles, range anxiety still influences many buyers when choosing their next vehicle.”

“This is especially true in regions where charging infrastructure isn’t universally available. ZF is currently developing the next generation of range extenders for these situations. They represent a real alternative to larger—and therefore more expensive—batteries or plug-in hybrids,” he adds.

A practical solution for the EV transition phase

The reality is that in many parts of America, the adoption of pure battery electric vehicles faces hurdles due to limited charging infrastructure. A middle-ground option that avoids EV limitations while reducing emissions could generate significant interest from consumers and manufacturers alike.

“The electric vehicle market hasn’t developed as predicted a few years ago. For this interim phase, range extenders might be the ideal solution,” Scharrer points out.

He believes that “the new interest and growing demand for range extenders show that this technology’s potential is far from exhausted, notably for model platforms already designed for battery electric drivetrains.”

“Behind our solutions is a system and platform concept. This means we’re perfectly ready to respond to all customer and market needs with shorter development cycles,” he concludes.

Two new range extender systems in development

While ZF currently mass-produces a range extender, the company is actively developing two more advanced systems:

The first is the electric Range Extender (eRE), consisting of an electric motor with an integrated inverter, a planetary reducer, and dedicated software. Its power range spans from approximately 95 to 150 horsepower.

The second is the electric Range Extender Plus (eRE+), which includes everything from the eRE but adds an intelligent clutch and differential. This makes it even more versatile, as it can function either as a current generator or as a secondary drive system. This version can deliver from 95 to 200 horsepower.

How range-extended EVs differ from plug-in hybrids

At first glance, range-extended electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid cars might seem identical—both have electric components, combustion engines, and batteries. But the way these elements work together creates a completely different driving experience.

In a PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle), the system can operate in various ways: using the combustion engine to move the car, exclusively using the electric motor, or employing both simultaneously. In a range-extended EV, the approach is different.

In these vehicles, the engine (usually gasoline) functions solely as a generator to supply energy to the battery, which then sends electricity to the electric motor—the only component that drives the wheels.

This setup means the vehicle always behaves like an electric car, with immediate throttle response, but without the typical range limitations. It does produce emissions, but since the combustion engine is usually small and modest in power, these aren’t excessive. This gives range-extended EVs certain advantages over plug-in hybrids.

Have you ever driven a range-extended EV? The seamless electric feel with the security of never running out of power makes for a unique driving experience. (And let’s be honest—who among us hasn’t felt that twinge of anxiety watching the battery percentage drop during a long drive?)

Market outlook for range extenders in America

As gas prices fluctuate and EV charging infrastructure slowly expands across rural America, range extenders offer a practical stepping stone for drivers who want to go electric but aren’t ready to commit to a pure battery-electric vehicle.

With ZF’s expanded range extender portfolio, we might soon see more automakers integrating this technology into their lineups. It could prove an attractive option for pickup trucks and SUVs—vehicle categories where Americans demand long range and flexibility.

The coming years will reveal whether range extenders become a transitional technology or a long-term solution in the evolving automotive landscape. Either way, ZF is placing its bets on this hybrid approach to ease our journey toward an electrified future.