Racing royalty: Max Verstappen welcomes baby daughter just before Miami Grand Prix

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet have announced the birth of their daughter Lily, adding a new member to one of motorsport‘s most prestigious families. The Red Bull driver delayed his arrival at the Miami Grand Prix to spend time with his newborn daughter and family in Monaco.

The happy news came just days before this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, with Verstappen skipping Thursday’s media obligations to maximize time with his growing family. The Dutch driver finally touched down in Florida late Thursday evening via his private jet, arriving just in time for Friday’s crucial practice session.

A new racing dynasty begins

Verstappen and Piquet shared the joyful announcement on social media with a touching family photo and heartfelt message: “Welcome to the world, dear Lily. Our hearts are fuller than ever: you are our greatest gift. We love you so much.”

Baby Lily enters the world as racing royalty from both sides of her family tree. Her father Max is one of the most dominant drivers in modern Formula 1, while her maternal grandfather is none other than three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet, who claimed titles with Brabham and Williams during the 1980s.

The motorsport connections don’t end there. Verstappen’s father Jos raced in Formula 1 during the 1990s, and his mother Sophie Kumpen was a talented kart racer – former world champion Jenson Button once described her as among the world’s best. Kelly’s brothers, Nelson Piquet Jr. (who also competed in F1) and Pedro Piquet, have likewise pursued racing careers.

Balancing family and championship responsibilities

Despite the life-changing event, Verstappen wasted no time getting back to business. After a brief meeting with Red Bull engineers Friday morning, he jumped straight into his car for the practice session, setting the third fastest time around the challenging Miami circuit.

“Luckily, I’ve been able to spend a few days with her since she was born,” Verstappen told ESPN after arriving at the Miami Circuit. “It’s been amazing. You never know what to expect, but it’s been really nice and special.”

The timing is certainly interesting for the 26-year-old Dutch driver. Miami hosts a Sprint race weekend format, meaning teams have just one practice session before qualifying. This compressed schedule leaves little room for adjustment, making Verstappen’s delayed arrival all the more significant. (His familiarity with the Miami track – where he’s won twice and finished second last year – should help him overcome any jet lag.)

Already experienced in fatherhood

While Lily is Verstappen’s first biological child, the F1 champion already has experience in a parental role with Kelly’s daughter Penelope, who was born in 2019 during Kelly’s previous relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

“I’m kind of an extra dad to her, so I’ve seen her grow up since she was one year old,” Max commented about his role with Penelope, whom they affectionately call “P” in social media posts where the bond between them is evident.

Racing in the bloodline

With such a rich motorsport heritage from both sides of her family, little Lily Verstappen Piquet will grow up surrounded by the roar of engines and the passion for racing. Whether she’ll eventually feel drawn to follow in her family’s footsteps remains to be seen, but one thing is certain – racing is definitely in her DNA.

This new chapter in Verstappen’s life comes as he continues his campaign for a fifth consecutive world championship. The timing couldn’t be more significant as the Formula 1 season heats up with the Miami Grand Prix marking an important phase in the championship battle.

For fans of the sport, this birth represents the continuation of not one but two legendary racing dynasties, unified in a baby girl who arrives with perhaps the most impressive motorsport pedigree in history. Will we see another Verstappen-Piquet champion in about 20 years? Only time will tell.

As Max returns to his Red Bull cockpit with presumably even more motivation than before, the paddock has already begun celebrating this newest member of the Formula 1 family. After all, in the high-speed world of motorsport, family traditions run deep – and little Lily has just joined racing royalty.