Pristine 2000 Toyota RAV4 with only 3,647 miles hits the market for $4,500

A remarkable automotive gem has emerged on the used car market that will make vintage SUV enthusiasts sit up and take notice. A 2000 Toyota RAV4 with an astonishingly low 3,647 miles on the odometer is currently up for sale after 25 years of minimal use.

A time capsule from Toyota’s early SUV days

The Toyota RAV4 first rolled off production lines in 1994 and quickly established itself as one of the most popular SUVs worldwide. While the sixth generation of this iconic vehicle was recently unveiled, this pristine second-generation model offers collectors a rare opportunity to own what is effectively a brand-new 25-year-old vehicle.

What makes this listing truly extraordinary is the mileage. With just 3,647 miles accumulated over a quarter-century, this RAV4 has averaged less than 150 miles per year since leaving the Japanese factory floor. (That’s less than many people drive in a single week!)

Japanese market specifications with unique design elements

Under the hood, this RAV4 houses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive system, producing 127 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque.

Since this particular model was originally destined for the Japanese market, it features several design elements that set it apart from North American and European versions. These distinctive touches include:

– Bulging bumpers

– A rear spoiler

– An additional mirror above the left headlight

– Another mirror positioned between the rear spoiler and windshield

Interior condition matches the low-mileage exterior

The interior appears to be in exceptional condition relative to the vehicle’s age, maintaining that distinctive early-2000s Toyota aesthetic that many enthusiasts now view with nostalgia. The cloth seats show minimal wear, and the dashboard remains free of the cracking often seen in vehicles of this era.

According to the listing information, the vehicle did experience a minor accident while in Japan, resulting in the replacement of one front fender and minor hood repairs. Despite this, the overall condition remains remarkable for a 25-year-old vehicle.

A collector’s opportunity

For RAV4 fans or collectors of unique Japanese imports, this represents a rare chance to own what is effectively a time capsule from Toyota’s early SUV development. The bidding for this automotive rarity begins at $4,500, a modest sum for what might be one of the lowest-mileage second-generation RAV4s in existence.

Would you consider adding this nearly-new vintage SUV to your collection? Or would you rather drive it daily and finally give this beautifully preserved vehicle the road time it deserves after 25 years of sitting idle?

The vintage SUV market continues to show strong interest in well-preserved examples from the 1990s and early 2000s, with collectors increasingly recognizing the historical significance of these early crossover models that helped define an entirely new automotive segment.