Press this button in your car to save up to 30% on gas

It’s right there on your dashboard. The icon shows a car with a semi-circular arrow inside it. Many drivers don’t know exactly what this button does or the benefits it offers. But here’s an eye-opener: this little button can help you save up to 30% on fuel costs.

Let’s talk about the air recirculation button. Almost every vehicle has one—not just newer models and regardless of whether they have manual air conditioning or automatic climate control. This button controls the recirculation of air inside your car’s cabin.

Where should your air come from?

Your car’s climate control system (or air conditioning) can take the air it heats or cools from either inside or outside the vehicle. When you activate the recirculation function, the external air vents close, preventing outside air from entering your car.

This feature was designed to improve comfort inside the cabin. When the system draws air from inside the car, it passes through the same filters as outside air would, but you avoid letting in dust and unpleasant odors from pollution.

Auto experts recommend using the air recirculation function especially during summer months because the system requires less effort to cool air that’s already inside the vehicle.

They also advise against keeping the recirculation function active for more than 10 minutes at a time—it can increase the risk of drowsiness while driving (I’ve definitely felt this happen on long road trips).

The button that can save you up to 30% on gas

Now we understand that the air recirculation button makes the air we breathe inside the cabin cleaner. But it has another effect that’s less known yet very significant: it can reduce fuel consumption by up to 30%.

The key is what we mentioned earlier. Since recirculation helps cool the air in less time, it reduces the workload on the climate control system and, consequently, the amount of fuel needed to perform its function.

The gas savings from using the recirculation button will therefore be more noticeable in summer than in winter. With gas prices averaging $3.50 per gallon across the US, these savings can really add up over time.

Other tricks to spend less on gas

The principles of efficient driving—which translate into lower fuel consumption and reduced pollutant emissions—focus on, among other aspects, responsible use of the climate control system.

Experts don’t advise against using air conditioning. In fact, quite the opposite! Your car actually consumes more fuel if you drive with the windows down in hot weather than if you use the AC. But they do recommend avoiding extremely high or low temperatures that make the system work overtime.

One smart practice is to help cool the air by opening doors and windows before starting your journey. This initial ventilation can dramatically reduce the workload on your AC system when you first start driving on hot days.

Other recommendations to save fuel include:

Drive smoothly, maintaining a steady speed and avoiding sudden braking or acceleration. Always use the highest gear possible for your current speed (in manual transmissions) or drive in “eco” mode if your car offers it.

Use engine braking when possible. This means easing off the gas pedal and letting the engine slow the car rather than always hitting the brakes. Practice defensive driving that keeps you alert to anticipate possible situations—this driving style also has a positive effect on fuel consumption.

Planning your route in advance helps too, avoiding unnecessary detours. Many navigation apps now show routes that generate less fuel consumption. Have you tried using these fuel-efficient routing options?

A 2,500-pound sedan with the AC running at full blast can use up to 10% more fuel. By using the recirculation button smartly, you could save between $200-300 annually for the average American driver who spends about $2,000 on gas each year.

How to use the recirculation button effectively

For maximum fuel savings, turn on the recirculation button when you first start the AC, especially on hot days. This will allow the system to cool the same air repeatedly rather than constantly drawing in hot outside air.

Once the cabin has reached a comfortable temperature (usually after 5-10 minutes), you can turn off recirculation to allow fresh air in. This balances fuel economy with cabin air quality and helps prevent window fogging in humid conditions.

In winter, it’s usually better to leave recirculation off, as you typically want to warm up cold outside air rather than recirculate already-cool cabin air.

Next time you get in your car, take a moment to locate this button. It’s a small change in driving habits that can make a big difference to both your wallet and the environment.