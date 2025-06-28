Porsche unveils exclusive collaboration with Ferragamo: Limited edition models celebrate 40 years in Italy

Ce que vous devez retenir The leather sports seats feature the same blue color scheme with a vertical white stripe, while the steering wheel and gear lever in the 911 are also wrapped in Blusogno leather.

Porsche has announced a stunning new partnership with renowned fashion house Ferragamo to create a limited series of luxury vehicles. The collaboration marks 40 years of Porsche’s presence in Italy with the creation of 40 special edition 911 Carrera 4 GTS and 12 Taycan 4S models.

Exclusive Italian market offerings

These rare automobiles will be available exclusively in the Italian market, showcasing refined design choices that elevate elegance to new heights. The collection stems from Porsche’s “Paint to Sample Plus” program, featuring a distinctive blue exterior color called Blusogno across all 52 vehicles.

What makes these models truly special are the subtle aesthetic touches. Fine white lines adorn the front hood and rear spoiler, complemented by a tricolor stripe representing the Italian flag. The aluminum wheels are also painted in the signature Blusogno blue, creating a cohesive and sophisticated look.

Interior craftsmanship that speaks volumes

The interiors follow a similar design philosophy, merging sportiness with luxury. The leather sports seats feature the same blue color scheme with a vertical white stripe, while the steering wheel and gear lever in the 911 are also wrapped in Blusogno leather. The dashboard and center console have been fitted with elegant paldao wood inserts.

A key detail inside these special editions is the “40 Years Porsche Italia” logo, which serves as a reminder of the milestone this collaboration celebrates.

A meeting of automotive and fashion excellence

Pietro Innocenti, CEO of Porsche Italy, explained that their goal was to create something truly unique that embodied Italian cultural style. This vision led to the partnership with Ferragamo, a name synonymous with Italian luxury and craftsmanship.

Leonardo Ferragamo, President of the fashion house, noted that they wanted to make minimal changes to the vehicles, acknowledging that Porsche automobiles are already flawless in their design. (That’s what happens when two perfectionists collaborate – magic with restraint!)

Exclusivity comes at a premium

As expected, these limited-edition masterpieces command premium prices. Each of the 12 Taycan 4S models is priced at approximately $213,000, while the 40 special 911 Carrera 4 GTS models will retail for around $308,000.

For automotive collectors and enthusiasts of both brands, these vehicles represent a rare opportunity to own a piece of design history where German engineering precision meets Italian fashion sensibility. Have you ever wondered what happens when two of the world’s most prestigious luxury brands combine their expertise?

The Blusogno blue might just become one of those rare color codes that collectors will reference for decades to come, joining the ranks of other legendary Porsche special editions that have become icons in the automotive world.