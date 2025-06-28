Porsche teams up with Ferragamo for exclusive collector’s editions – A blend of automotive and fashion excellence

Ce que vous devez retenir In a stunning collaboration that merges the worlds of high-performance automobiles and luxury fashion, Porsche has announced a partnership with renowned Italian fashion house Ferragamo to create a limited series of exclusive vehicles celebrating 40 years of Porsche’s presence in Italy.

In a stunning collaboration that merges the worlds of high-performance automobiles and luxury fashion, Porsche has announced a partnership with renowned Italian fashion house Ferragamo to create a limited series of exclusive vehicles celebrating 40 years of Porsche’s presence in Italy.

Limited edition models showcase Italian elegance

The special collection will feature 40 anniversary 911 Carrera 4 GTS models and 12 Taycan 4S electric vehicles, all designed with refined touches that elevate their elegance to new heights. These exclusive automobiles will be available solely in the Italian market, making them true collector’s items for automotive enthusiasts.

Each vehicle has been created through Porsche’s “Paint to Sample Plus” program, featuring a distinctive blue exterior color named “Blusogno” across all 52 special edition models. (I’ve seen some custom Porsche colors before, but this one might just take the cake for sophistication!)

Design details that set these models apart

The aesthetic differences don’t stop at the paint. These limited-edition models feature subtle white stripes on the front hood and rear spoiler, along with a tricolor accent representing the Italian flag. The aluminum wheels are also finished in the signature Blusogno blue color, creating a cohesive and distinctive look.

Inside the cabin, the design philosophy continues with blue leather sport seats featuring a vertical white stripe. In the 911 models, the steering wheel and gear lever are also wrapped in Blusogno leather. The dashboard and center console have been enhanced with paldao wood inserts, adding a touch of natural luxury. A key detail inside all models is the “40 Years Porsche Italia” logo, marking the special anniversary.

The vision behind the collaboration

The CEO of Porsche in Italy, Pietro Innocenti, explained that their desire was to create something truly unique that embodied their cultural style. This vision led them to partner with Ferragamo, a brand that shares similar values of craftsmanship and excellence.

Leonardo Ferragamo, President of the fashion house, noted that they wanted to intervene as little as possible with the vehicles, acknowledging that Porsches are already flawless in their design. This approach resulted in subtle yet meaningful enhancements that respect the original aesthetic while adding distinctive luxury touches.

Exclusivity comes at a premium

As expected with such limited-edition luxury vehicles, exclusivity comes with a price tag. Each of the 12 Taycan 4S models will retail for approximately $215,000, while the 40 911 Carrera 4 GTS models will command around $310,000 each.

Would you splurge on one of these automotive masterpieces if you had the chance? These models represent more than just transportation—they’re rolling works of art that celebrate the marriage of Italian style and German engineering excellence.

For collectors and automotive connoisseurs, these Porsche-Ferragamo editions might just be the ultimate expression of refined taste and exclusivity in the luxury car market today.