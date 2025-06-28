Porsche collaborates with Ferragamo to create limited edition models celebrating 40 years in Italy

Ce que vous devez retenir In a stunning collaboration that merges automotive excellence with high fashion, Porsche has partnered with renowned Italian fashion house Ferragamo to create a series of exclusive vehicles commemorating Porsche’s 40th anniversary in Italy.

The leather sport seats feature the matching Blusogno blue with a vertical white stripe, while the steering wheel and gear selector in the 911 models are also wrapped in Blusogno leather.

Leonardo Ferragamo, President of the fashion house, noted that they wanted to make minimal changes to the vehicles, acknowledging that Porsche designs are already flawless in their own right.

In a stunning collaboration that merges automotive excellence with high fashion, Porsche has partnered with renowned Italian fashion house Ferragamo to create a series of exclusive vehicles commemorating Porsche’s 40th anniversary in Italy.

The special edition lineup includes 40 customized 911 Carrera 4 GTS and 12 Taycan 4S models, each bearing unique design elements that highlight Italian craftsmanship and style. These rare automobiles will be available exclusively in the Italian market, making them instant collector’s items for automotive enthusiasts.

A unique blend of automotive and fashion excellence

What makes these vehicles truly special is their meticulous attention to detail. Created through Porsche’s exclusive “Paint to Sample Plus” program, each car features a distinctive blue exterior color called Blusogno. This elegant hue serves as the canvas for subtle white stripes adorning the front hood and rear spoiler, complemented by tricolor accents representing the Italian flag.

The aluminum wheels are also finished in the signature Blusogno color, creating a cohesive and sophisticated appearance that stands out without being flashy. (It’s the kind of tasteful design that makes you do a double-take when you spot one on the street.)

Interior luxury that reflects Italian heritage

Step inside these limited edition models and you’ll find the same refined aesthetic carried throughout the cabin. The leather sport seats feature the matching Blusogno blue with a vertical white stripe, while the steering wheel and gear selector in the 911 models are also wrapped in Blusogno leather.

The dashboard and center console receive elegant paldao wood inserts, adding warmth to the high-tech interior. Each vehicle proudly displays the “40 Years Porsche Italia” logo, marking its place in the brand’s history.

Pietro Innocenti, CEO of Porsche in Italy, explained that their goal was to create something truly unique that reflects Italian cultural style—hence the partnership with Ferragamo. Leonardo Ferragamo, President of the fashion house, noted that they wanted to make minimal changes to the vehicles, acknowledging that Porsche designs are already flawless in their own right.

Exclusivity comes at a premium

As expected with such rare automobiles, these special edition models command significant price tags. The Taycan 4S versions are priced at approximately $214,000 each, while the 911 Carrera 4 GTS models reach around $309,000.

Would you splurge on one of these limited edition masterpieces if you had the chance? For most of us, these will remain dream cars to admire from afar, but for a select few Italian collectors, they represent a perfect fusion of automotive performance and fashion sensibility.

These vehicles exemplify what happens when two iconic brands from different industries come together with a shared vision for excellence. The result is not just transportation, but rolling art that celebrates Italian heritage and Porsche’s long-standing relationship with the country.