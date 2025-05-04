Piastri extends Miami GP dominance with third consecutive win

The Miami Grand Prix delivered another commanding performance from McLaren, with Oscar Piastri securing his third consecutive victory—a feat not achieved by any McLaren driver since 1998. The Australian prodigy controlled the race from start to finish, leaving his teammate Lando Norris and championship rival George Russell to battle for the remaining podium positions.

The start defines the race

Dry conditions greeted the field at the start, though dark clouds loomed overhead throughout the afternoon. Most drivers opted for the medium compound tires, while Russell and Hamilton took a gamble with the hard tyres at the start. The opening corner became pivotal when Max Verstappen desperately fought to maintain his lead over Norris. The aggressive defense pushed the McLaren driver off track, dropping him to sixth position and separating him from his teammate.

Andrea Antonelli found himself in second place after the first lap chaos, but the young driver proved no match for Piastri’s relentless pace. The Australian made quick work of Antonelli and soon latched onto the back of Verstappen’s Red Bull. Despite the Dutchman’s stubborn resistance, Piastri executed a clean pass and immediately began building an insurmountable lead.

McLaren’s blistering speed emerges

The papaya cars demonstrated unprecedented pace as Norris recovered through the field. It seemed inevitable that he would overtake Verstappen and join his teammate up front. Yet Verstappen’s defensive masterclass delayed this outcome, even forcing himself off track in one desperate move to block Norris. When he finally conceded second place, Piastri had already established a gap that put victory beyond reach.

With Piastri controlling the race, everyone’s attention turned to whether rain would materialize and shuffle the order. The gap between first and second grew to over three seconds—too large for even the fastest pursuing car to close.

Safety car shakes up the running order

Oliver Bearman’s retirement triggered a virtual safety car period that played perfectly into George Russell’s strategy. Starting on the hard compound allowed him to run longer before his mandatory pit stop. The Mercedes driver emerged ahead of Verstappen, claiming third place in a move that showcased strategic brilliance.

Lewis Hamilton attempted a similar strategy, coming out behind Charles Leclerc on fresher rubber. After considerable negotiation with Ferrari, a strategic position swap occurred, though Hamilton couldn’t capitalize on the advantage. The final stages saw the teammates exchange positions again, with Leclerc maintaining his position ahead of the seven-time champion.

Piastri makes history

Despite Norris’s best efforts in the closing stages—showing superior pace to his teammate—the gap proved insurmountable. Piastri crossed the line first, becoming the first McLaren driver since Mika Häkkinen in 1998 to achieve three consecutive victories. The milestone victory extended his championship lead as the season reaches its midway point.

The final order saw Norris second and Russell third, while Verstappen had to settle for fourth. Alex Albon delivered points for Williams in fifth, followed by Antonelli, Leclerc, Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, and Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese driver held onto tenth place despite a five-second penalty, securing the final point position by a mere 0.168 seconds.

This commanding performance from McLaren sends a clear message to their rivals: the papaya revolution has truly begun. With their chassis performing exceptionally well at various circuit configurations, the team appears poised to challenge for both championships in 2025.