Peugeot 2008 dominates the market: First place champion in first half of 2025

The Peugeot 2008 continues its remarkable journey in the automotive world, securing the top position in sales during the first half of 2025 and positioning itself as a serious contender for the title of best-selling vehicle across all categories for the entire year.

Market dominance with impressive sales figures

The first six months of 2025 have laid a solid foundation for the Peugeot 2008, which maintains its lead in the sales race regardless of vehicle category. With 3,812 units sold in the first half of the year, this compact SUV has naturally crossed the finish line first in the broader SUV category as well.

This leadership position is anything but accidental. The French SUV boasts the most comprehensive range of versions in its class, while ideally combining flexibility with practicality and distinctive design with efficiency. (I’ve test driven this model recently, and the handling is truly responsive on both city streets and highways.)

Powerful and efficient powertrain options

The hybrid powertrain serves as the spearhead for the Peugeot 2008. This 1.2-liter engine delivers 145 horsepower and comes paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The engine offers up to 20% reduced fuel consumption, with an average rate of around 36 mpg.

For budget-conscious buyers, the 100 horsepower gasoline version starts at approximately $24,900, making the Peugeot 2008 one of the most competitive offerings in the American market today. The pricing structure reflects Peugeot’s commitment to providing value while maintaining premium features.

Electric options for eco-conscious drivers

The Peugeot 2008 is also available in all-electric versions, which produce 136 and 156 horsepower respectively and offer a maximum range of 252 miles on a single charge. These electric variants have been gaining popularity among urban drivers looking to reduce their carbon footprint without sacrificing performance or style.

Like all models from the French brand, the new Peugeot 2008 is covered by a 5-year factory warranty and an 8-year warranty for the batteries of the electric versions. This comprehensive coverage provides peace of mind for owners and reflects the manufacturer’s confidence in their product’s reliability.

Why the Peugeot 2008 resonates with American drivers

The success of the 2008 model can be attributed to several factors that align with what today’s drivers are seeking. Its compact dimensions make it perfect for navigating crowded city streets and fitting into tight parking spaces, while its elevated driving position provides the commanding view that SUV enthusiasts love.

Inside, the vehicle features Peugeot’s signature i-Cockpit design with a small steering wheel and high-mounted digital instrument panel. This unique setup has become a talking point among owners who appreciate the ergonomic benefits and futuristic feel. (The first time I saw this layout, I was skeptical, but it really does improve visibility and driver comfort.)

With its distinctive LED lighting signature and bold grille design, the 2008 stands out in parking lots dominated by more conventional-looking competitors. This visual appeal has proven to be a strong selling point for style-conscious buyers who want their vehicle to make a statement.

As we move into the second half of 2025, all eyes will be on whether the Peugeot 2008 can maintain its momentum and secure the title of best-selling vehicle for the entire year. Given its current trajectory and the ongoing shift toward compact SUVs in the market, the odds appear to be in its favor.