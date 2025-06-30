Opel Mokka starts at $19,900 with full equipment package – is this the best value compact SUV?

Ce que vous devez retenir The refreshed Opel Mokka is changing the game in the highly competitive compact SUV segment with its comprehensive upgrades and new pricing strategy.

This German-engineered vehicle continues to be one of the brand’s most successful models, now available at an even more attractive starting price of $19,900 in the US market.

The refreshed Opel Mokka is changing the game in the highly competitive compact SUV segment with its comprehensive upgrades and new pricing strategy. This German-engineered vehicle continues to be one of the brand’s most successful models, now available at an even more attractive starting price of $19,900 in the US market.

Refined design with practical improvements

The updated Mokka features significant design changes, most notably in the “Opel Vizor” front face, where plastic components have been reduced in favor of metal elements. The sleek new lighting units enhance the vehicle’s sophisticated appearance while maintaining the sporty character that has made this small SUV so popular.

Inside the cabin, the central console between the front seats showcases a stylish black and silver two-tone finish, with recycled materials tastefully integrated throughout the interior. Compared to the previous model, many functions previously controlled by physical buttons have been incorporated into the central touchscreen interface.

Tech-forward interior that adapts to your needs

Both the main infotainment display and digital instrument cluster measure an impressive 10 inches, standard even on the base Mokka trim. The multimedia system leverages built-in artificial intelligence to continuously enrich the driver’s personalized profile, suggesting new destinations and routes through the navigation system.

Wireless phone charging comes standard, and portable devices like smartphones and tablets can connect via USB-C ports in the central console. (I’ve tested this system myself and found it remarkably responsive compared to competitors in this price range.)

Power options for every driver

The refreshed Opel Mokka offers three distinct powertrain options. The entry-level model features a turbocharged 1.2-liter gasoline engine producing 136 horsepower, replacing the previous 100-horsepower version for improved performance.

For those seeking greater efficiency, a hybrid version pairs the 1.2-liter gas engine with a 48-volt electric system, delivering a combined 145 horsepower exclusively through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Want to go fully electric? The Mokka Electric features a 156-horsepower electric motor powered by a 54 kWh battery that provides over 250 miles of range on a single charge. Both the hybrid and all-electric versions qualify for various tax incentives and unrestricted access to urban centers with traffic limitations.

Value proposition that’s hard to ignore

The introductory Opel Mokka 1.2 Turbo with 136 horsepower and six-speed manual transmission is now available with a $2,500 discount, bringing the final price down to $19,900. This makes it one of the most affordable compact SUVs in its class when factoring in the standard equipment.

What makes this offer stand out is the inclusion of features that are often optional extras on competing models. Every Mokka comes with the dual 10-inch displays, smartphone integration, and advanced safety systems that would typically add thousands to the sticker price of rival vehicles.

Have you been looking for a compact SUV that doesn’t compromise on style or technology? The new pricing structure of the Opel Mokka might just make your decision easier. With its fresh design elements and upgraded tech features, this German-engineered vehicle delivers exceptional value in a segment where prices tend to climb quickly once you start adding essential features.