Not junk, not an expensive repair: Experts discover EV batteries can recover almost 100% capacity with a simple adjustment

A groundbreaking study has revealed that repairing electric vehicle batteries is simpler, more economical, and potentially more beneficial than replacing them entirely. This discovery could transform how we think about one of the biggest concerns for electric vehicle owners.

Batteries have long been the Achilles’ heel of electric cars. The degradation this component suffers over time and with accumulated miles often results in a massive bill when the time comes to replace the pack with a new one. But this might be about to change, according to new research on battery repair techniques.

The simple fix that changes everything

The report, released by Autocraft EV Solutions, shows that batteries can recover almost 100% of their capacity with a straightforward adjustment. The study aimed to verify if it’s actually easier, more cost-effective, and better for the environment to repair a damaged battery rather than replacing it with a new one.

And the results speak volumes. The research proves that most batteries don’t fail completely—only a small fraction of the modules that make them up are affected when a failure occurs. On average, replacing just 1.1 modules is enough for the battery to become operational again at more than 90% of its original capacity.

This finding will have a positive impact on the adoption of electric mobility and eliminate one of the main weaknesses of these vehicles. Advanced diagnostic systems that precisely identify damaged modules will contribute to this by reducing repair costs, limiting the waste of still-functioning materials, and shortening repair times.

Breathing new life into aging power packs

The study also found that 92% of the modules in a battery showing faults are still usable, which creates a huge opportunity to market used batteries or convert them into stationary energy storage systems—something that has a positive environmental impact.

Replacing defective battery modules instead of changing the entire battery leads to a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of up to 93%. For a 65 kWh battery (typical in many modern EVs), this practice would save about 13 tons of CO2. We also need to factor in the benefits in saving water, energy, and resources like lithium or cobalt.

The extraction of these basic materials in electric car batteries carries a high cost both environmentally and socially. Add to this the fact that it reduces the need to prematurely recycle batteries that still contain useful components.

(Ever thought about what happens to all those batteries when they “die”? Most aren’t actually dead—just partially injured, it turns out!)

From diagnosis to implementation

While this study has made an enormous discovery that will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the entire electric car sector, it remains to be seen how it will be implemented, and whether owners of such cars who need it will be able to access companies and specialists offering these battery repair services.

So what does this mean for you if you’re considering an electric car? The fear of expensive battery replacement might soon be a thing of the past. Instead of facing a $15,000+ bill for a complete battery replacement, owners might pay a fraction of that for targeted module repairs.

The electric car market continues to grow in America

In recent years, we’ve witnessed real advances in electric vehicle technology. We’re not just talking about improvements in terms of range and performance, but an entire technological deployment with which both manufacturers and governments want to accelerate the implementation of electromobility across the nation.

Examples include the tremendous growth that charging infrastructure is experiencing lately, reaching increasingly remote corners of the country. Public charging stations are also getting more powerful, which helps eliminate the drawback of waiting times during charging.

This has slowed down the possibility of traveling with an electric car for years. Now, increasingly easy access to these public chargers makes things much easier. Also helpful is the fact that manufacturers have developed platforms for electric cars that support increasingly powerful and fast charges.

Have you noticed how many more charging stations are popping up even in smaller towns? It’s not just your imagination—the infrastructure is growing rapidly to meet increasing demand.

Let’s not forget that part of the credit for the growth that electric car sales are experiencing in America is due to initiatives like tax credits of up to $7,500 for those interested in buying an electric car.

All of this, plus the improvement in sales prices and increased competition, especially among Chinese brands, has led to a spectacular increase in sales in the United States.

During the first four months of the year, a total of 60,423 electric vehicles were sold in the US, 54.9% more than in the same period of 2024.

With batteries becoming less of a long-term financial risk, would you consider making the switch to electric for your next vehicle?

