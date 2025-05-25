Norris dominates Monaco GP for sixth career victory, cuts championship deficit to three points

The Monaco Grand Prix delivered another predictable yet strategic masterclass, with Lando Norris converting his pole position into a commanding victory. Even the mandatory two pit stops couldn’t shake up the familiar Monaco script we’ve witnessed in recent years.

What made this race intriguing wasn’t the wheel-to-wheel action (let’s be honest, Monaco rarely provides that), but rather the tire strategy chess match that unfolded throughout the 78-lap distance. Teams split their approaches dramatically – Tsunoda gambled on soft compounds, eleven drivers opted for mediums (including the front-runners Norris, Leclerc, and Piastri), while eight chose the hard tire strategy, notably Verstappen, Alonso, and Hamilton.

The start followed Monaco’s recent tradition – no drama at turn one. We haven’t seen a lead change in the opening corner for several years now, and this race wasn’t going to break that streak.

Early chaos sets the strategic tone

Before the first lap was even complete, Bortoleto found himself in the barrier tires approaching the tunnel entrance while attempting to overtake Antonelli. His quick return to the track triggered a virtual safety car period lasting three laps. This early intervention created an opportunity for four drivers to complete their first mandatory pit stop.

Tsunoda, Gasly, Bearman, and the damaged Bortoleto all dove into the pits, changing tires and dropping to the back of the field. For Bortoleto, this also meant replacing his damaged front wing.

Norris quickly established a comfortable two-second gap over Leclerc, while Piastri struggled to match his teammate’s pace. The gap between the McLaren drivers continued to grow steadily.

Strategic battles heat up mid-race

The ninth lap brought the second incident when Gasly collided with Tsunoda, ending both drivers’ races prematurely. Track debris scattered across the circuit, but yellow flags proved sufficient for marshals to clear the mess without requiring a safety car.

Strategic moves began early with Hadjar pitting on lap 15, switching to soft compounds. He exploited a gap in traffic brilliantly, emerging in eighth position. Alonso and Ocon followed one lap later but couldn’t match Hadjar’s tactical advantage.

Hamilton demonstrated why experience matters in Monaco. After setting two blistering fast laps, he pitted on lap 19, returning to hard compounds and resuming in fifth place, ahead of Hadjar.

The pit stop shuffle begins

Lap 20 marked Norris’s pit window, switching to hard compounds. Piastri followed suit one lap later. The Racing Bulls executed an impressive strategic gambit – while Lawson held up traffic with deliberately slow pace, Hadjar made his second stop on lap 21 (just six laps after his first), fitting hard tires to run to the finish and emerging eighth again.

Ferrari mirrored McLaren’s strategy, bringing Leclerc in on lap 22. Their pit crew delivered an exceptional tire change, positioning the Monégasque driver back between the two McLarens in the running order.

Verstappen held out longest among the front-runners, leading the race at one point despite running significantly slower lap times on worn rubber. He finally pitted on lap 29 to maintain track position over Hamilton, rejoining in fourth.

The championship battle tightens

Once back in the lead, Norris quickly opened a six-second advantage over Leclerc. This margin fluctuated with backmarker traffic, but the McLaren driver maintained control throughout the middle stint.

Lap 38 brought Alonso’s retirement due to engine failure, though this didn’t affect the race significantly. Leclerc attempted to close the gap to Norris in the final stages, hoping to apply pressure, but the British driver held steady at around six seconds ahead.

The final pit stop sequence began on lap 49 with Piastri, followed by Leclerc on lap 50, then Norris. The top three order remained unchanged through these stops.

Further back, Russell grew frustrated with Albon’s defensive driving and eventually cut the chicane to overtake, knowing he’d face a penalty. He received a drive-through penalty, while Antonelli made a similar move later but chose to return the position voluntarily.

Final stage drama

Verstappen delayed his final stop as long as possible while Hamilton pitted on lap 57. With Leclerc closing in and knowing he’d soon be stuck behind the Dutchman, Norris managed the situation by maintaining a two-second cushion. This cost him time as both Leclerc and Piastri approached.

In a puzzling move, Mercedes waited until lap 65 to complete their first mandatory pit stop. Verstappen held out until the very end for his stop, allowing Norris to cruise to his first Monaco victory.

The win reduces Norris’s championship deficit to just three points behind Piastri. Leclerc and Piastri completed the podium, with Verstappen fourth. The points finishers included Hamilton, Hadjar, Ocon, Lawson, Albon, and Sainz rounding out the top ten.

Monaco might not provide the most exciting racing, but it continues to reward strategic thinking and mistake-free driving. For Norris, this victory represents another step forward in what’s shaping up to be a fascinating championship battle.