No diesel, no gasoline: Government plans to ban advertising for cars running solely on fossil fuels

Ce que vous devez retenir In a bold move that signals a significant shift in automotive advertising regulations, the government has approved a draft Sustainable Consumption Law that includes a ban on advertising for vehicles powered exclusively by fossil fuels.

The minister explained during a press conference that this law seeks to “act on advertising for the most polluting vehicles” and “speed up the industrial and productive transition to make it more competitive while guaranteeing accessibility and social justice in this transformation.

For car enthusiasts who grew up with iconic commercials showcasing the roar of powerful engines, this marks a genuine paradigm shift in how vehicles are marketed to the public.

The end of traditional car advertisements?

The Council of Ministers has taken steps beyond just planning to eliminate combustion cars by 2035 (as the European Union intends). They’re now targeting the promotion of these vehicles altogether. Last Tuesday, they approved a draft Sustainable Consumption Law presented by the Ministry of Social Rights, Consumer Affairs and 2030 Agenda.

This comprehensive legislative package aims to prohibit advertising for products the government considers most polluting, including:

– Fossil fuels

– Short flights when more sustainable alternatives exist

– Vehicles that run exclusively on gasoline or diesel

What’s behind this automotive advertising ban?

It’s worth noting that the automotive sector ranks fifth among the biggest advertisers in the country, with an investment of approximately $380 million in advertising. Major players like Stellantis and Volkswagen Group lead this spending.

(Ever noticed how car commercials seem to be everywhere? That’s because they are—they’re some of the biggest spenders in the advertising world.)

Will this really impact car manufacturers?

The actual impact might be less dramatic than it first appears. Most car companies have already shifted their advertising focus toward electric vehicles and alternative energy models. This trend has been building for years as automakers prepare for the eventual phaseout of combustion engines.

The law also tackles “greenwashing” – the marketing strategy some companies use to sell supposedly sustainable products that aren’t actually eco-friendly. Under the new regulations, companies will be prohibited from making generic, unverifiable claims about their products’ sustainability.

For example, terms like “environmentally friendly,” “green,” or “biodegradable” will be banned unless backed by solid evidence.

Next steps for the legislation

The draft Sustainable Consumption Law now enters a public consultation phase to gather input and refine the legislation. After this period, it will return to the Council of Ministers for further debate before being sent to Congress for discussion and voting. If approved there, it moves to the Senate. Only after passing both chambers will it be enacted and published to come into effect.

What do you think about these changes? Are we witnessing the beginning of the end for traditional gasoline and diesel vehicle advertising?

The automotive landscape is clearly changing—and now, so is the way these vehicles can be promoted to consumers. This represents yet another step in the global pivot toward electric mobility and sustainable transportation solutions.