Nissan’s N7 electric sedan challenges Mazda 6e in China, with global expansion plans ahead

The N7’s combination of electric performance, modern features, and wallet-friendly pricing has quickly positioned it as a serious threat to other brands in the segment – notably outperforming the Mazda 6e in initial sales figures.

Under the hood – or rather, under the floor – the base model N7 comes equipped with a 58kWh battery pack, a 215 horsepower electric motor, and can travel up to 336 miles on a single charge.

The automotive world is buzzing as Nissan makes waves in the Chinese market with its latest electric sedan that’s giving Mazda a run for its money. The Nissan N7 has quickly become a hot commodity since its launch, and the Japanese automaker has big plans to take it beyond China’s borders.

A new electric challenger enters the arena

Nissan has hit the ground running in China with the N7, an affordable electric sedan that’s catching the eye of many buyers during its first months on the market. Currently available only in China, the strong sales performance has prompted the company to consider expanding to additional markets sooner rather than later.

What makes this car stand out? The N7’s combination of electric performance, modern features, and wallet-friendly pricing has quickly positioned it as a serious threat to other brands in the segment – notably outperforming the Mazda 6e in initial sales figures.

What makes the Nissan N7 tick?

The N7 brings together modern features that remain user-friendly for drivers. While higher trim levels come with a price bump, the overall package remains remarkably affordable compared to similar vehicles in today’s market.

Inside, Nissan has opted for a minimalist approach with a 15.6-inch display and various tech additions designed to simplify the driving experience. The exterior showcases an elegant, forward-looking design that hints at what future cars might look like. (I’m getting some serious concept-car-made-real vibes from this one.)

Under the hood – or rather, under the floor – the base model N7 comes equipped with a 58kWh battery pack, a 215 horsepower electric motor, and can travel up to 336 miles on a single charge. The more powerful version steps things up with a 73kWh battery, 268 horsepower motor, and an impressive range of about 388 miles.

Outpacing the competition

Since the N7’s arrival in China, the two Japanese brands – Mazda and Nissan – have been going head-to-head. The Mazda 6e now faces a formidable rival in Nissan’s new electric sedan, which has already outperformed its competitor in the first few months.

According to Chinese market reports, Nissan has delivered 3,034 N7 vehicles in China, while Mazda barely surpassed 1,800 units of the 6e during the same timeframe. These initial figures highlight the challenges Mazda faces with the arrival of this new competitor.

Making a big splash

Just six weeks after becoming available to Chinese consumers, over 20,000 people have already purchased the N7. This electric vehicle, created through the Dongfeng-Nissan joint venture, is proving to be quite a success so far.

These numbers represent a significant win for the Japanese automaker, especially when compared to Mazda’s performance. The figures demonstrate Nissan’s ability to climb the rankings and overtake some direct rivals in the sector.

Global expansion on the horizon

One of the N7’s biggest draws is its price point. In the Chinese market, it starts at around $16,800, while the premium version with enhanced features comes in at approximately $25,100. Given the vehicle’s capabilities, this price range is quite attractive.

With such success, Nissan isn’t content to limit the N7 to a single market. The company has announced plans to expand to other countries in the near future. While no official dates or locations have been confirmed, industry insiders suggest that Japan or Australia might be the next destinations for the N7.

As for North American and European markets, drivers eager to get behind the wheel of an N7 will need to exercise patience. Would you be interested in seeing this affordable electric sedan make its way to American shores? (I know I’m curious to see how it might shake up our EV market.)