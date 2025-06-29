Nissan promises revolutionary electric car by 2028: what’s behind this announcement?

Ce que vous devez retenir The executive remains cautious about deadlines, noting that Nissan “cannot rush the process” and wants to ensure this new technology is “reliable and ready to meet customer expectations.

A tight schedule to catch up with competitors

Nissan is betting big on solid-state batteries to orchestrate its return to the electric vehicle spotlight. The Japanese automaker, which made history with the Leaf, is now trying to make up ground against increasingly fierce competition. This next-generation technology promises to bring substantial improvements in range, charging time, and production costs.

After unveiling its pilot production line for solid-state batteries at its Yokohama factory last year, Nissan confirms that development is on track. The stakes are high: successfully bringing this technology to market before competition gains a definitive edge in this promising segment.

Originally announced for early 2029, Nissan’s first electric car equipped with solid-state batteries might actually arrive earlier than expected. Christophe Ambland, Nissan Europe’s product planning director, recently confirmed to Auto Express that the manufacturer would be “ready for solid-state batteries in 2028.” This acceleration of the timeline shows the competitive pressure in the market.

The executive remains cautious about deadlines, noting that Nissan “cannot rush the process” and wants to ensure this new technology is “reliable and ready to meet customer expectations.” This methodical approach contrasts with some competitors’ urgency but also reflects the caution of a manufacturer that cannot afford another setback after losing its early lead in electric vehicles.

Technical promises of solid-state batteries

Solid-state batteries represent a major technological leap compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. Nissan estimates it can increase energy density by 30% over current technology while significantly reducing production costs. This improvement would translate into increased range without adding weight to the vehicle.

The other major advantage involves charging times. According to Nissan, this technology would cut current charging durations by two-thirds. Imagine being able to recover 80% of range in less than 10 minutes – that would radically change the user experience and remove one of the last barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles.

Key benefits include:

– 30% higher energy density than lithium-ion batteries

– Charging time reduced by two-thirds

– Significantly lower production costs

– Extended lifespan

– Enhanced safety due to the absence of liquid electrolyte

Sports applications and diversification

Nissan isn’t hiding its ambitions to use this technology for future electric sports cars. The Hyper Force concept, unveiled last October, provides a glimpse of the possibilities offered by solid-state batteries. This electric supercar boasts over 1,300 horsepower (1,000 kW), rivaling the most extreme gas-powered hypercars.

The Hyper Force design, which evokes a crossover between the GT-R and angular futuristic lines, discreetly features the GT-R logo on the front. This signature hints at the arrival of a future electric GT-R that could benefit from this revolutionary technology. The range and power offered by solid-state batteries would finally make an electric sports car capable of competing with traditional gas-powered references credible.

A global race against time

Nissan isn’t alone on this path. Toyota, Volkswagen, and Stellantis are also aiming for launches around 2027 for their first electric vehicles equipped with solid-state batteries. Chinese giants BYD and CATL, which already dominate the global market for electric vehicle batteries, also plan to market their first solid-state solutions around 2027.

This timeline places Nissan in a delicate position, about a year behind its main rivals. For a manufacturer that pioneered with the Leaf in 2010, this situation is a painful reminder of how technological leads can quickly erode without sustained investment.

Beyond pure electric

Nissan plans to extend the use of solid-state batteries beyond pure electric vehicles. Christophe Ambland mentions possible applications in plug-in hybrid vehicles, thus broadening the scope of this technology. This pragmatic approach could allow the manufacturer to more quickly recoup its research and development investments.

With over 80 million vehicles sold annually worldwide, the market remains large enough to accommodate multiple players, even if some arrive slightly late. What’s essential for Nissan will be to offer competitive and reliable technology, even if it means letting others deal with the teething problems of the first generation. The battle for solid-state batteries is just beginning, and it will largely determine tomorrow’s electric mobility leaders.