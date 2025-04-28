Nissan GT-R revival: The legendary ‘Godzilla’ returns with hybrid power

The iconic Nissan GT-R is making a comeback. After saying goodbye to the R35 generation in markets worldwide (Europe in 2021, the US in 2024, and finally Japan), Nissan confirms that a new iteration of the legendary supercar is actively under development — and it’s bringing hybrid technology to the GT-R formula for the first time.

During a New York event, Nissan America’s head of design, Ponz Pandikuthira, revealed that the next GT-R will stay true to its heritage while embracing electrification. The car will remain gasoline-powered at its core but will gain hybrid assistance to meet modern emissions standards without sacrificing the raw performance that made “Godzilla” famous.

Still chasing Nürburgring glory

Fans of the GT-R can breathe easy knowing Nissan hasn’t forgotten what makes this car special. Pandikuthira emphasized that the new model will be built to set record-breaking lap times at the Nürburgring — just as the R35 did back in 2008 when it shocked the automotive world by leaving the Porsche 911 in its dust and causing quite a stir in Stuttgart.

The R35’s original Nürburgring lap time was a statement of intent from Nissan, proving that Japan could build supercars capable of competing with Europe’s finest. The upcoming model aims to reclaim this glory by targeting benchmark times set by the latest Porsche GT3 RS, GT2 RS, and other track-focused machines.

Inspired by the Hyper Force concept

While details remain limited, the new GT-R will draw inspiration from the Hyper Force concept that showcased Nissan’s vision for a next-generation high-performance vehicle. This design direction signals that while the new car will honor the GT-R legacy, it won’t be afraid to push boundaries in terms of styling and technology.

The hybrid approach comes from necessity as much as innovation. Current noise and emissions regulations make a pure combustion engine GT-R virtually impossible to bring to market. At the same time, a fully electric GT-R would struggle to maintain peak performance for multiple laps on a track without power degradation — an unacceptable compromise for a car with the GT-R’s racing pedigree.

Waiting for solid-state battery tech

What’s keeping the new GT-R from arriving sooner? Nissan is working on a specially developed hybrid platform that isn’t quite ready for prime time. More interesting is the company’s investment in solid-state battery technology (ASSB), which they plan to launch around 2028.

If this technology proves capable of producing lightweight, high-performance batteries, the new GT-R could combine electric power with traditional GT-R performance without the weight penalties that plague current plug-in hybrid systems. (Ever tried adding 400 pounds of batteries to a track car? Not exactly a recipe for corner-carving excellence.)

So when can we expect to see this hybrid monster on the roads? Pandikuthira didn’t commit to a specific timeline, simply stating they’ll “delay as long as needed to get it right.” Reading between the lines, the target appears to be somewhere around 2029-2030 – roughly coinciding with Nissan’s solid-state battery rollout.

A “petrolhead” at the helm

There’s reason for optimism about Nissan’s commitment to performance cars. The company’s new CEO, Ivan Espinosa, describes himself as a genuine “petrolhead” and has made preserving sports models a priority for the brand.

This enthusiasm is already bearing fruit with the new Nissan Z, which has seen remarkable sales growth – a 221% increase in the first quarter in the US, even outpacing the Toyota GR Supra. The Z is slated for a mid-life refresh soon, showing Nissan’s renewed interest in keeping its sports car lineup fresh and competitive.

Given the Z’s commercial success and the GT-R’s long-standing status as Nissan’s halo sports car, the Yokohama-based manufacturer seems determined to support both models, even with limited production volumes. In fact, Nissan is exploring the addition of a third sports model to complement the Z and GT-R, potentially creating a full performance lineup.

The R35’s lasting impact

The R35 GT-R revolutionized the supercar formula when it debuted. With its twin-turbocharged V6, sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, and dual-clutch transmission, it delivered supercar performance at a fraction of the price. Its accessible performance and technological approach made it a favorite among enthusiasts and tuners alike.

Now discontinued globally, the R35 leaves behind enormous shoes to fill. Yet as Pandikuthira confidently states, “the GT-R will return – without any doubt.” And when it does, it aims to reclaim its throne as the affordable supercar killer that punches well above its weight class.

Have you ever driven an R35 GT-R? If not, you might want to track one down before values start climbing in anticipation of the next generation. The hybrid GT-R era is coming – it’s just a matter of time.