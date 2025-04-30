NIO unveils its triple brand strategy with 11 models at Shanghai Auto Show 2025

The 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2025) marks a significant milestone for Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer NIO as it showcases its expanded lineup across three distinct brands. With the theme “Innovate to New Horizons,” NIO has brought together 11 models and 12 cutting-edge technologies that signal the company’s evolution from a single-brand EV maker to a multi-brand automotive powerhouse.

Nearly 350 reporters gathered at the NIO stand to witness this transformation firsthand. For the first time, all three NIO brands—NIO, ONVO, and firefly—share the spotlight at a major international auto show, highlighting what company executives describe as a “year of technological harvest” for the decade-old automaker.

A new product cycle begins

NIO’s chairman William Li announced an aggressive product roadmap, with nine new models planned across its three brands. The company aims to release a major new model every quarter, giving American EV enthusiasts plenty to look forward to as these vehicles eventually make their way stateside.

The crown jewel of NIO’s exhibition is the ET9, the company’s smart electric executive flagship sedan that represents the culmination of a decade of innovation. This technological tour de force features the SkyRide Full Active Suspension system and steer-by-wire technology that visitors can experience first-hand at the show.

Since beginning deliveries on March 29, the ET9 has garnered praise from innovation leaders across the industry. The model serves as the starting point for what NIO calls its “harvest year” of product launches.

What’s coming next?

According to William Li, NIO will launch refreshed versions of the ET5 and EC6 models in the second quarter of 2025, followed by the third-generation ES8 in the second half of the year. (Have you ever noticed how car companies love to space out their releases perfectly throughout the year?)

Meanwhile, the ONVO brand made waves with the debut of its L90, a smart large-space flagship SUV expected to hit the market in the third quarter. Not to be outdone, the L80, another model under the ONVO umbrella, is scheduled for release in the fourth quarter.

Perhaps the most intriguing development is the introduction of firefly, NIO’s third brand focusing on small, smart, high-end electric vehicles. The namesake firefly model launched on April 19 and started deliveries on April 29, with plans to enter 16 international markets. This move reflects NIO’s global ambitions, aiming to establish a presence in 25 countries and regions with a more flexible approach to market entry.

Technology showcase

Behind NIO’s expanding product portfolio lies a treasure trove of proprietary technologies. The auto show features 12 “Full Stack” technologies developed in-house, including the Shenji NX9031 smart driving chip, which powers the ET9 and will be integrated into the new ET5.

Visitors to the show can also explore NIO’s 900V high-performance Electric Drive System and witness the complete battery swapping process at the fourth-generation Power Swap Station. Also on display is the latest 750kW liquid-cooled super-fast NIO Power Charger 4, which demonstrates the company’s commitment to solving one of the biggest pain points for electric vehicle owners—charging speed and convenience.

William Li proudly showed off samples of NIO’s proprietary automotive-grade smart driving chip during the press conference. Every ET9 comes equipped with two of these chips, providing the computational power needed to support continuous upgrades to assisted and intelligent driving features.

The NIO experience

True to its brand identity, NIO has constructed a mini “NIO House” right on the show floor. Complete with the signature NIO Café and NIO Radio, this space allows visitors to experience the company’s unique approach to customer engagement. More than 260 user volunteers staff the area, helping attendees learn about NIO’s vehicles and ecosystem.

The company’s lifestyle brand, BLUE SKY LAB, also unveiled its Upcycling Project at the show. This initiative repurposes leftover materials from car manufacturing, showcasing dozens of production remnants and eco-friendly fabrics that will find new life through brand collaborations and crossover products.

In a series of roundtable discussions titled “Dialogue with the Future,” eight technology experts and ET9 users gathered on April 23 and 24 to discuss the core technological innovations behind NIO’s flagship sedan.

A decade of growth

Founded in November 2014, NIO has rapidly established itself as a major player in the global premium electric vehicle market. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the company now encompasses three major brands and has delivered over 713,000 vehicles as of early 2025, leading the premium battery electric vehicle segment in China priced above $42,000.

With nine premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, one under ONVO, and the newly launched firefly, NIO’s product lineup reflects its evolution from a startup challenger to an established automaker with global aspirations.

The Auto Shanghai 2025 exhibition runs from April 23 to May 2 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center. NIO and firefly can be found at Stand 7A16 in Hall 7, while ONVO occupies Stand 6B03 in Hall 6.

As NIO enters its second decade, the company appears ready to build on its technological foundations while expanding its reach into new market segments and geographic regions. With the electric vehicle race heating up globally, NIO’s multi-brand strategy and focus on technological innovation position it as a formidable competitor in the evolving automotive landscape.

Will this Chinese EV maker succeed in its ambitious global expansion plans? The vehicles and technologies on display at Auto Shanghai 2025 make a compelling case for the company’s future prospects.