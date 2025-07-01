New Toyota C-HR+ hits the market with impressive 373-mile range

Ce que vous devez retenir Toyota has invested in a complete charging ecosystem, with the MyToyota app and the option to install Toyota HomeCharge for easy energy management at home or on the go.

The automotive world is buzzing with excitement as Toyota expands its electric vehicle lineup with the introduction of the all-new C-HR+. This fully electric coupe SUV promises a perfect blend of performance, technology, and practicality for American drivers looking to make the switch to zero-emission vehicles.

A revolutionary electric crossover with exceptional range

Based on the familiar design philosophy of the C-HR series but evolved to meet the demands of electric mobility, the Toyota C-HR+ offers two battery options to suit different driving needs. Buyers can choose between a 57.7 kWh battery for daily commuting or a larger 77 kWh version for those who need extended range.

The larger battery delivers an estimated range of up to 373 miles (600 kilometers) on a single charge according to EPA estimates, making the C-HR+ suitable for long road trips without frequent charging stops. (That’s enough juice to drive from Los Angeles to San Francisco with battery to spare!)

Fast charging capabilities for minimal downtime

The electric system supports DC fast charging with power up to 150 kW, ensuring a recharge from 10% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes under ideal technical and environmental conditions. The vehicle also incorporates either an 11 kW or 22 kW on-board charger for charging at home wallboxes or public AC charging networks, significantly reducing waiting times.

Toyota has invested in a complete charging ecosystem, with the MyToyota app and the option to install Toyota HomeCharge for easy energy management at home or on the go. The C-HR+ battery features an individual cell thermal management system and comes with a performance warranty of up to 11 years or 621,000 miles, reflecting the company’s years of experience in electrification.

Front-wheel and all-wheel drive options

The C-HR+ is available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions, catering to different usage profiles and driving requirements. The front-wheel drive variant focuses on efficiency and everyday use in the city or on the highway, while the all-wheel drive version is aimed at those seeking additional performance, dynamic road behavior, and increased traction in demanding conditions.

In the all-wheel drive configuration, the C-HR+ is equipped with dual electric motors delivering a total output of 343 horsepower, offering acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 5.2 seconds. The AWD system works electronically and automatically adjusts torque distribution between the front and rear wheels, significantly improving grip and stability on surfaces with reduced traction, while also featuring a special setting for driving on snowy or icy roads.

Pricing structure makes electric mobility more accessible

In terms of pricing, the new Toyota C-HR+ starts at an attractive $39,900 for the base Style trim in the US market. The mid-range Style+ trim begins at $42,900, while the top-tier Lounge trim, which comes exclusively with all-wheel drive, starts at $48,000.

It’s worth noting that these prices may be eligible for federal tax credits and various state incentives, potentially making this electric crossover even more affordable for American consumers.

With its blend of range anxiety-defeating battery capacity, quick charging capabilities, and Toyota’s renowned reliability, the C-HR+ represents a compelling new option in the growing electric vehicle marketplace. The combination of stylish coupe-like design with practical SUV elements should appeal to a wide range of drivers looking to make their next vehicle purchase an electric one.