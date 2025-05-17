New Tesla Model Y just got quicker with this $2,000 upgrade

Tesla has quietly brought back a fan-favorite feature for its refreshed Model Y electric SUV. The Acceleration Boost upgrade has returned to the Tesla app store, allowing owners to unlock additional performance through a simple software update. This digital power upgrade transforms the already quick electric crossover into an even more formidable machine on the road.

Digital horsepower at your fingertips

If you’ve been feeling like your new Model Y could use a bit more punch, Tesla has the answer. The company has reintroduced its popular Acceleration Boost option for the recently redesigned Model Y, but with a catch – it’s only available for the Long Range All-Wheel Drive dual-motor variant.

The upgrade comes as a software update priced at $2,000 through the Tesla mobile app. What do you get for that investment? A significant half-second improvement in acceleration time, dropping the 0-60 mph sprint from 4.8 seconds down to an impressive 4.3 seconds. That puts it in sports car territory! The boost accomplishes this by unlocking approximately 100 additional horsepower from the existing motors and battery.

Have you ever wondered how a car company can just “add” power without physical changes? It’s one of the fascinating aspects of modern EVs – they’re often software-limited by manufacturers who can then sell performance as an upgrade. (I still find it mind-blowing that your car can literally get faster overnight through a download.)

Not new, but newly available

Tesla enthusiasts will recognize this isn’t actually a new feature. The Acceleration Boost option was available on the previous generation Model Y, and came standard on the limited Launch Edition of the refreshed model, which is no longer available for ordering.

What’s interesting is the timing of this revival. The return of this optional upgrade comes as Tesla faces growing pressure in key markets. Both in the US and abroad, competitors are launching compelling electric SUVs with competitive performance figures and aggressive pricing.

The business behind the boost

By offering performance as an app purchase, Tesla continues its strategy of selling a base vehicle and then letting owners customize their experience through digital upgrades. It’s a brilliant business move that lets them maximize profit margins while giving customers the freedom to decide if they want to pay for extra performance.

Think about it – how many car manufacturers can sell you additional horsepower after you’ve already driven the car home? The software-unlocked performance model represents a fundamental shift from traditional automotive upgrades that required physical parts and dealer visits.

“Will this actually make a difference in daily driving?” you might ask. While most driving situations won’t demand those extra tenths of a second, the added responsiveness is something you’ll feel every time you press the accelerator. And let’s be honest – who doesn’t enjoy having a bit more power in reserve for those highway merges?

Worth the price?

At $2,000, the upgrade costs roughly $20 per additional horsepower – not bad when compared to traditional performance modifications. For comparison, most aftermarket tuning options for gasoline vehicles cost significantly more per horsepower gained and often void warranties.

The digital horsepower enhancement can be added at any time, so new Model Y owners can try the standard performance first and decide later if they want the extra kick. (I’d probably hold off until after the honeymoon period with the new car, when you start craving something fresh.)

As electric vehicles continue their march into the mainstream, these over-the-air power upgrades represent just one way that Tesla is redefining what car ownership means in the electric age. The question now is: how many Model Y owners will decide their electric SUV needs to be even quicker?