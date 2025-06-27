New hybrid powertrain technology hits European production lines

Ce que vous devez retenir This isn’t just another engine announcement – it’s the debut of the HR18 HEV hybrid powertrain, marking a significant milestone for the London-based parent company.

As the automotive industry navigates between pure combustion engines and full electrification, hybrid powertrains like the HR18 HEV offer a practical middle ground that delivers real-world benefits without requiring massive infrastructure changes.

The automotive world just got a fresh dose of innovation with Horse Technologies unveiling their latest creation. This isn’t just another engine announcement – it’s the debut of the HR18 HEV hybrid powertrain, marking a significant milestone for the London-based parent company.

Horse Powertrain represents an intriguing collaboration between three major players: Geely, Renault, and Aramco. Think about it – when these industry giants join forces, you know something interesting is brewing under the hood.

What makes this hybrid engine different?

The HR18 HEV stands out as the first complete powertrain system designed, developed, and manufactured entirely under the Horse Powertrain brand. The development journey took place across European research facilities in Romania and Spain, while production will split between Turkey’s Bursa facility and Spain’s Valladolid plant.

At the heart of this system sits the HR18 thermal engine – a 1.8-liter, four-cylinder direct injection unit that tips the scales at just 220 pounds. That’s impressively lightweight for what it delivers: 108 horsepower and 127 lb-ft of torque.

Engineering choices that matter

The engineers opted for the Atkinson cycle operation, a smart choice for hybrid applications where fuel efficiency takes priority over raw power output. But here’s something you might not expect – this engine can handle fuel blends containing up to 10% ethanol. (Not that most drivers will notice, but it’s there if needed.)

Emissions compliance? The HR18 meets both Euro 6e BIS and Euro 7 standards, which translates to cleaner operation regardless of where you’re driving.

The complete hybrid package

What really sets the HR18 HEV apart is its integrated approach. The system incorporates a BTA Gen2 lithium-ion battery with 1.4 kWh capacity – not massive by today’s plug-in standards, but perfectly sized for this application.

The electric motor component comes from the company’s Portuguese facility in Aveiro, contributing 68 horsepower and 156 lb-ft of torque. When you combine electric and gasoline power, the transmission system can handle up to 322 lb-ft of total torque.

Where you’ll see this technology

While specific vehicle applications haven’t been announced yet, the Horse Powertrain consortium suggests we’ll likely see this hybrid system appearing across multiple brands. Given the partnership structure, expect this technology to surface in various European and potentially global markets.

The manufacturing approach speaks to modern automotive realities – development happening in Romania’s research centers, with production distributed across Spain and Turkey. It’s a testament to how today’s automotive supply chains operate across borders.

What this means for drivers

From a practical standpoint, the HR18 HEV represents the kind of hybrid technology that actually makes sense for everyday driving. The 1.8-liter displacement hits that sweet spot – large enough to provide adequate power, small enough to sip fuel efficiently.

The Atkinson cycle operation means this engine prioritizes efficiency over peak performance, which aligns perfectly with hybrid system objectives. You’re not buying this for weekend track days – you’re choosing it for reliable, efficient daily transportation.

The relatively compact battery pack won’t add significant weight or compromise cargo space, while still providing meaningful electric assistance during acceleration and low-speed operation.

Looking ahead

According to company leadership, this powertrain represents years of collaborative engineering across multiple European facilities. The integrated approach – from casting and machining to final assembly – suggests Horse Technologies is serious about quality control and consistency.

What’s particularly interesting is the timing. As the automotive industry navigates between pure combustion engines and full electrification, hybrid powertrains like the HR18 HEV offer a practical middle ground that delivers real-world benefits without requiring massive infrastructure changes.

Will this technology reshape the hybrid landscape? Time will tell. But the engineering fundamentals look solid, and the multi-brand partnership approach could give it significant market reach once vehicle applications are announced.