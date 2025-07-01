New CUPRA Garage opens its doors: A paradise for sports driving enthusiasts

Ce que vous devez retenir The automotive world is buzzing with excitement as a brand new CUPRA Garage opens its doors, inviting sports driving enthusiasts to experience an exceptional Test Drive Festival running from Wednesday, July 2 to Saturday, July 5.

Where automotive passion meets cutting-edge designInspired by the brand’s core values, the new CUPRA Garage stands out with its contemporary design, meticulous attention to detail, and the unique CUPRA aesthetic that car enthusiasts have come to love.

Experience the complete CUPRA lineupVisitors to the new CUPRA Garage will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the full CUPRA range.

A unique space dedicated to performance and design

Located on Marathon Avenue, this freshly inaugurated facility represents a significant milestone for performance car lovers across the region. The new space showcases distinctive aesthetics exclusively dedicated to the CUPRA brand, presenting the entire range of CUPRA models under one roof.

As an official CUPRA distributor and service provider, the company now boasts two service points in the metropolitan area (one might say they’re doubling down on their commitment to the brand). Both locations follow the latest and most modern CUPRA standards, equipped with advanced digital technologies to enhance the customer experience.

Inspired by the brand’s core values, the new CUPRA Garage stands out with its contemporary design, meticulous attention to detail, and the unique CUPRA aesthetic that car enthusiasts have come to love. (You can practically smell the leather and performance materials when you walk through the door.)

The facility offers a comprehensive, high-quality experience for CUPRA customers, providing a complete range of products and services with both a showroom and service center. Want to see what real automotive dedication looks like? This place delivers in spades.

Visitors to the new CUPRA Garage will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the full CUPRA range. From the iconic Formentor and the all-electric Born to the driver-focused, character-filled CUPRA Leon, there’s something for every performance enthusiast.

The lineup also features the new 100% electric SUV CUPRA Tavascan as well as the new sporty CUPRA Terramar SUV. Each model represents the perfect blend of performance engineering and distinctive design that defines the CUPRA brand.

Ever wondered what it feels like to grip the wheel of a car that’s equal parts art and engineering? The Test Drive Festival is your chance to find out. Visitors can book their own test drive with one of these impressive CUPRA models and experience firsthand what makes these vehicles so special.

With this new facility, CUPRA continues to expand its footprint while staying true to its racing heritage and commitment to creating vehicles that deliver both excitement and sophistication. For driving purists looking for their next automotive thrill, this new CUPRA Garage might just be the perfect destination.