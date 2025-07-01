New CUPRA Garage opens: A sports car lover’s paradise with exclusive test drive festival

Ce que vous devez retenir Located on Marathon Avenue, this fresh addition to the automotive landscape offers a unique aesthetic space completely dedicated to the CUPRA brand, showcasing their full range of models in an environment that perfectly captures the essence of this performance-oriented marque.

The automotive world is buzzing with excitement as a new CUPRA Garage opens its doors, welcoming sports driving enthusiasts to an exclusive Test Drive Festival running from Wednesday, July 2 to Saturday, July 5.

Located on Marathon Avenue, this fresh addition to the automotive landscape offers a unique aesthetic space completely dedicated to the CUPRA brand, showcasing their full range of models in an environment that perfectly captures the essence of this performance-oriented marque.

A cutting-edge automotive experience

This new establishment represents the second service point in the region, built according to the latest and most modern CUPRA standards and equipped with advanced digital technologies. The space stands out for its contemporary design, attention to detail, and distinctive CUPRA aesthetics that car lovers will immediately recognize.

The garage offers a comprehensive, high-quality experience for CUPRA customers, providing a full range of products and services with both a showroom and service center under one roof. (And trust me, the showroom alone is worth the visit – it’s like walking into a automotive art gallery!)

Meet the CUPRA lineup

Visitors to the new CUPRA Garage will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the complete CUPRA range, including:

• The iconic Formentor – CUPRA’s flagship crossover SUV starting at $41,990

• The all-electric Born – Their first fully electric vehicle with approximately 260 miles of range

• The driver-focused CUPRA Leon – A sporty hatchback packed with character

• The new 100% electric Tavascan SUV – CUPRA’s latest electric offering

• The new sporty Terramar SUV – Combining performance with utility

A festival for driving enthusiasts

The four-day Test Drive Festival represents a perfect opportunity for car enthusiasts to experience the unique driving dynamics that CUPRA vehicles are known for. Ever wondered what sets a CUPRA apart from other performance brands? This is your chance to find out firsthand.

The brand has made its name by delivering vehicles that combine sporty performance with daily usability – a rare balance in today’s automotive world. Each model features the signature copper accents that have become synonymous with the CUPRA identity.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, CUPRA began as the performance division of SEAT before becoming a standalone brand in 2018. Since then, it has carved out its own niche in the performance car segment, offering vehicles that deliver driving excitement without sacrificing practicality.

The opening of this new garage highlights the brand’s commitment to expanding its presence in the performance car market, giving drivers more opportunities to experience these distinctive vehicles.

If you’re a fan of responsive handling, striking design, and that unmistakable feeling when you press the accelerator in a well-engineered performance car, this festival offers the perfect opportunity to add some excitement to your driving life.